Western Exploration Welcomes Shareholders and Investors at Booth 2911 for the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada, June 13-15, 2022

Western Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: WEX, OTCQX:WEXPF) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to invite our shareholders and precious metal investors to visit our booth, #2911 (as of this writing) in the Investors Exchange at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) in Toronto, Canada. The event is set to take place Monday, June 13th through Wednesday, June 15th at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Western Exploration's CEO, Darcy Marud will be present to discuss the Aura Project, located in Northern Nevada, and give shareholders an update on WEX operations and activities.

PDAC will host over 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 visitors and over 20,000 attendees during the conference. In addition to the Investors Exchange, the mining trade show will host various industry services and vendors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

To schedule a meeting, contact

Nichole Cowles

Investor Relations

Phone: 775-240-4172

Email: nicholecowles@westernexploration.com

About Western Exploration

Western Exploration Inc. is Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company, aiming to be a premier gold and silver development company in North America. The Company was born out of a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company. Its principal asset is the Aura gold-silver project, located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately 120 kilometers north of the city of Elko, Nevada.

