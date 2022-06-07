Sanatana Awards Stock Options

Vancouver, June 6, 2022 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and contractors of the Company to purchase up to 2,550,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share. The stock options are exercisable on or before June 6, 2027 and vest in stages with 25% vesting immediately and the remainder to vest 25% every six months from the grant date. Of the options granted, 1,650,000 were awarded to directors and officers of the Company. The stock options were granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana Resources Inc.

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email investor@sanatanaresources.com.

To be added to the email distribution list, please email ir@sanatanaresources.com with "Sanatana" in the subject line.

