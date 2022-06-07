NioCorp Promotes Jim Sims to Chief Communications Officer

CENTENNIAL, June 7, 2022 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that Jim Sims has been promoted to Chief Communications Officer, a new position.

Mr. Sims has served as Vice President of External Affairs since joining the Company in November 2015. In this new position, he will continue to manage investor relations, government relations, and public relations, and will provide support to capital markets initiatives.

"The Board and I are pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion for Jim," said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp. "Jim works tirelessly at NioCorp on multiple fronts to help advance our Elk Creek Project, and he is a key member of the management team. His energy and dedication to success are critical attributes that help keep our shareholders very well informed."

Prior to joining NioCorp, Mr. Sims was VP of Corporate Communications for Molycorp, Inc. A former news reporter for the Des Moines Register and Tribune, he is the former President of the U.S. Geothermal Energy Association and Western Business Roundtable and was Chairman of the Rare Earth Technology Alliance. The former White House Director of Communications for the Energy Policy Development Group, Mr. Sims served for 11 years in the U.S. Senate, including as a Chief of Staff, and he held a top-secret security clearance. He is an honors graduate of Georgetown University.

For More Information

Contact Jim Sims, Chief Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., +1 (303) 503-6203, jim.sims@niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earth byproducts from the Project. Among other things, niobium is used to produce High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is often combined with aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this document may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such forward-looking statements and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to NioCorp's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to NioCorp's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business, and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

