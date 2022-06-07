Hawkmoon Resources Announces Two Non-Brokered Private Placements, Closing of First Tranches of Private Placements and Prepares for Drilling on Wilson Property

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release from April 13th 2022, it has prepared a comprehensive budget for its planned 5,000 meter drill program on the Wilson Project, expected to commence in July 2022 (the "Drill Program"). Hawkmoon is well financed with flow-through capital from its last private placement close in December 2021 and has earmarked those funds for exploration expenditures this summer and fall.

In order to finance ongoing general and administrative expenses, the Company is announcing its intention to carry out a non-brokered "hard-dollar" private placement of up to $500,000, to be carried out through two offerings.

Through the first offering (the "Warrant Offering"), the Company intends to issue up to 10,000,000 warrants (each, a "Warrant") of the Company at a price is $0.025 per Warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000. Each Warrant will be exercisable into one common share (a "Share") at a price of $0.025 per Share at any time prior to 5:00 pm on the date that is 24 months from the closing date.

Through the second offering (the "Unit Offering" and, together with the Warrant Offering, the "Offerings"), the Company intends to issue up to 5,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $250,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) Share at $0.05 and one (1) common share purchase warrant (a "Unit Warrant") with each Unit Warrant exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.07 per Share at any time prior to 5:00 pm on the date that is 24 months from the closing date. All securities issued in connection with the Offerings will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed (i) a first tranche of the Warrant Offering (the "Warrant Offering First Tranche"), through the issuance of 4,200,000 Warrants, for gross proceeds of $105,000, and (ii) a first tranche of the Unit Offering (the "Unit Offering First Tranche" and, together with the Warrant Offering First Tranche, the "First Tranche"), through the issuance of 3,000,000 Units, for gross proceeds of $150,000. The Company paid a finder's fee of $12,005 and issued 560,000 Warrants to a finder for introducing investors to the Company who participated in the First Tranche. All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche are subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws.

Branden Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon, stated, "At Wilson, we are looking to define the resource by completing another meaningful drill program. The net proceeds from the Offerings are expected to be used for general working capital and some market awareness programs."

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. Wilson Gold Project is located in one of the world's largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson is accessed by government-maintained roads and is in close proximity to the east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d'Or.

For more information, review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: exploration at the Wilson project, the Offerings and the use of proceeds from the Offerings. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

