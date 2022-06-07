Tower Receives Infill Assays for 2021 Exploration Drill Holes at Rabbit North Revealing New Footwall Au Zones in Hole 027; Key Assays Pending for 2022 Delineation Drill Holes on Lightning Zone

Vancouver, June 7, 2022 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has received the assays for the previously uncut core sections from the first four diamond drill holes on the Company's Rabbit North property near Kamloops, British Columbia, between New Gold's New Afton underground Cu-Au mine and Teck's Highland Valley open pit Cu-Mo mine (see Fig. 1).

The four holes, RN21-024 to 027, were exploratory holes drilled in December, 2021, to probe a 300 m prospective corridor for the source of the strong Dominic Lake gold grain dispersal train (see Fig. 2) which had been outlined in the glacial till that covers the bedrock (see Tower's November 12, 2021 press release). The third hole, No. 026, was successful, intersecting a visibly pyritized shear zone that subsequently assayed 1.40 g/t Au over 95 m, including 19.2 m of 4.21 g/t Au (see Tower's January 11, 2022 press release) and has been christened the Lightning Zone. The fourth and final hole, No. 027, was drilled from the same pad with the hope of hitting the zone from a different angle.

In December, only the visually interesting core was cut and analyzed, mostly that containing pyrite which in the Lightning Zone is a good indicator of gold content. Most of the remaining, less interesting core was processed during Tower's recent six-hole delineation drilling program on the Lightning Zone. These "housekeeping" analyses are discussed below. The assays from the new, zone-focused, visually interesting (see Tower's May 03, 2022 press release) 2022 drill holes, RN22-028 to 033, are pending. They will guide Tower's next delineation drilling program on the Lightning Zone.

The complete Au and Cu analyses for discovery Hole 026 are shown in Figure 3. As seen, the Lightning Zone is Au-rich but contains little Cu because the only sulphide mineral associated with the Au is pyrite. However a 15.0 m zone averaging 0.27% Cu and 0.39 g/t Au was intersected at the bottom of the hole. The Cu and Au grades of this zone are typical of the widespread porphyry-type mineralization that is associated with the nearby Durand Stock.

Hole 027 did not hit the Lightning Zone as planned because the hole was based on a presumed southeast strike whereas the new delineation holes indicate that the zone strikes northeast (see Fig. 2). However, the hole did intersect two parallel footwall zones northwest of the Lightning Zone that yielded 1.32 g/t Au over 9.7 m and 2.09 g/t Au over 5.2 m despite containing only 1 to 5% pyrite. As noted in Tower's May 03, 2022 press release, visually similar footwall mineralization was intersected in some of the new delineation holes.

Holes 024 and 025 were drilled blindly before the Lightning Zone was intersected. They encountered porphyry-prospective diorite of the Durand Stock (see Fig. 2) rather than the sheared volcaniclastic country rocks that host the Lightning Zone. While the infill assays were helpful in delineating the wide zone of porphyry Cu-Au mineralization that was encountered in these holes (e.g. 79.8 m of 0.09% Cu and 0.31 g/t Au in Hole 025; see Tower's March 10, 2022 press release), they are not relevant to the Company's current focus on the Lightning Au zone.

Methods and Qualified Person

The drill core was logged at Tower's leased, fully equipped core facility near Kamloops under the supervision of Matthew Husslage, P. Geo. and Dane Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., both of whom have extensive experience with shear-hosted gold deposits and have previously worked on the Rabbit North property.

Split samples of the core, generally 1-2 m in length, were delivered directly to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Kamloops, BC, a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. QA/QC samples including blanks and standards were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a ratio of approximately 1:20.

The samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay and ICP-OES and for Ag and 36 additional elements by ICP-OES using a four-acid, near-total digestion. Any over-limit (>5 g/t) Au analyses were repeated using the same fire assay procedure but with a gravimetric rather than ICP finish.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a Director of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, both in B.C., are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district and the Nechako gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project.

Figure 1 - Location of Tower's Rabbit North property relative to the active mines of the Kamloops district.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/126717_ae154105f4da095a_002full.jpg





Figure 2 - Locations of the initial 2021 exploration Holes RN21-24 to 27 (red) and recent 2022 delineation holes RN22-28 to 33 (green).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/126717_ae154105f4da095a_003full.jpg





Figure 3 - Section of discovery Hole 26 showing average Au and Cu analyses for significantly mineralized zones. Note that the upper limit for the red Au bars is 2.5 g/t.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5023/126717_ae154105f4da095a_004full.jpg

