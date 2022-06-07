Gold Lion Acquires Strategic Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Mineral Property

Vancouver, June 7, 2022 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) announces that it has signed and closed a share purchase agreement dated June 6, 2022 (the "SPA") with 1000173975 Ontario Inc. ("OntarioCo") in respect of the Company's previously announced transaction (the "Transaction"), whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of OntarioCo. OntarioCo's principal asset and undertaking is its interest in the Black Lake Mineral Property, which is located in northern Saskatchewan (the "Property").

The Property presents a significant opportunity for Gold Lion with respect to battery metals, including Cobalt, Nickel, Copper as well as Gold. The nearby KoBold Metals' Faith in Gravity site is being targeted due to its supply of Cobalt. KoBold's backers include venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Cobalt is a popular choice for batteries because the metal increases battery life and energy density, which increases electric vehicle (EV) range, by keeping the battery composition stable as the battery is continuously charged and discharged. Nickel has been widely used in batteries for decades going back to Nickel-Cadmium and later Nickel Metal Hydride cells. Most high-performance EV batteries use Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) with Nickel comprising 80% of the mix. Tesla mainly uses Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum with the same 80% Nickel.

Pursuant to the SPA, the Company has issued an aggregate of 20,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the shareholders of OntarioCo at a deemed price per Consideration Share of $0.05, representing aggregate consideration of $1,000,000. The aggregate consideration paid under the Transaction was based on a valuation of OntarioCo dated June 6, 2022, which was prepared by an independent business valuator.

The Transaction was completed pursuant to available prospectus exemptions in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Consideration Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and a day from issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Transaction was an arms-length transaction for the Company and did not constitute a fundamental change or result in a change of control of the Company, within the meaning of the policies of the CSE.

Guy Bourgeois, Gold Lion's CEO commented, "We are excited to acquire this strategic North American property, our shareholders will benefit from exposure to key battery metals in addition to our Gold assets. Cobalt, Nickel and Copper are in high demand due to EV and renewable market growth. This strategic acquisition, combined with our other Polymetallic and Gold projects, creates a valuable portfolio of North American Gold and battery metals assets located in close proximity to current projects and past-producing mines with low political, social and environmental risk."

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

