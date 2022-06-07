AJN Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement Financing and Announces Additional Financing

Vancouver, June 7, 2022 - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement of units announced on May 11, 2022. The Company issued 2,400,000 of its units at a price of $0.40 per unit for gross proceeds of $960,000. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable at $0.50 per share on or before May 26, 2023. The securities issued pursuant to the private placement and any shares to be issued on the exercise of warrants are restricted from trading until September 26, 2022. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital.

AJN also announces additional non-brokered private placement of units at a price of $0.40 per unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $300,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable at $0.50 per share for a period of one year from closing of the offering. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world with a focus on Africa and especially the Democratic Republic of The Congo DRC.

