Foremost Lithium Appoints New CEO and President

Vancouver, June 7, 2022 - Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8)(www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, "Foremost or "The Company") announced John Gravelle has agreed to accept the role as President and CEO. Foremost Lithium has seen significant growth on the Company's lithium exploration assets and is in the fortunate position to quickly grow its global market presence. Mr. Gravelle brings over 30 years of global mining and extensive global capital markets experience. He is a retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he served in various leadership roles related to mining, including in-depth knowledge of cross-border markets, M&A and corporate governance. Mr. Gravelle's industry knowledge of capital markets, and related experience helping public companies navigate through a variety of equity and debt offerings will enable Foremost Lithium to implement strategies to increase the Company's visibility to an expanded shareholder base.

John Gravelle, Foremost's incoming President and CEO, comments: "I have seen enormous growth opportunities with this company and in the lithium market in general. We also are fortunate to have a very passionate, knowledgeable and driven team. Speaking on behalf of the Board, our primary objective is to leverage the talents of our team, our tremendous lithium projects in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and to fully take advantage of the robust demand for lithium. We will support strategic initiatives that elevate Foremost Lithium's future growth and expand our shareholder base."

The Company is committed to exploring and evaluating all possibilities and opportunities that will put it on a trajectory for growth in all markets and deliver shareholder value. Appointing John Gravelle into this role will ensure that the Company will maximize its success. Scott Taylor will continue to be on the board of directors.

John Gravelle

President and CEO, Foremost Lithium

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium is an energy tech company driven to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide domestically to fuel the electric vehicle and battery storage market. Given the importance and global focus on increasing energy decarbonization, especially when it comes to vehicles. The company is hyper-focused in continued exploration and growth on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost also holds its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126813