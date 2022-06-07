Quantum Battery Metals Plans to Send Geological Team to Assess Nipissing Cobalt Stockpile in Connection with 2022 Exploration Program

Vancouver, June 7, 2022 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that in connection with the 2022 exploration program planned, the Company has requested its ground team to further assess the cobalt stockpile. Having the ground crew implement this additional step in the 2022 Nipissing exploration program ensures a cost-effective and high value use of already planned resources by reducing cost in preparation.

By estimating the rock stockpile in person, the Company could more accurately indicate the cost of processing the pile ensuring the feasibility and measurements equate to a highly profitable opportunity for the company. Under context of evaluating the cobalt stockpile, the Company will also be seeking potential tilling agreements and royalty streams.

While the Company proceeds further into the Nipissing Lorrain project, the Company is also looking into expanding into local areas as the region is known historically for Cobalt, a key ingredient in today's current EV batteries.

"This year's run of the exploration program will continue from our already existing results of the sampling program from 2017. We are eager to expand on our current properties and utilize the potential of our assets. Through ensuring that value of each individual exploration program set for this year is cost-effective and well supplied, we can safeguard the shareholder value of the Company. The rock pile is one item that we have investigated the past but believe has higher value then what has initially been utilized," states David Greenway, director.

Quantum Battery Metals Corp.

"Andrew Sostad"

_______________________

Andrew Sostad, CEO and Director

Contact Information:

400 - 837 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 3N6

Phone: 604.629.2936

Email: Info@quantumbatterymetals.com

