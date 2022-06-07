Drill Results Extend The Spark Lithium Deposit Strike Length By 80 Metres To The West And Discovers A New Mineralized Zone

SUDBURY, ON, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from the drilling completed during the Phase XI drill program on the Spark pegmatite. Phase XI drilling was completed in March 2022 with a total of 1,342.5m in five holes completed. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

DDH PL-054-22 intersected 95m of 1.31% Li 2 O from 2.6 to 97.6m including 26m of 2.38% Li 2 O with elevated Ta 2 O 5 of 200 ppm;

O from 2.6 to 97.6m including 26m of 2.38% Li O with elevated Ta O of 200 ppm; DDH PL-055-22 intersected 69.5m averaging 1.39% Li2O from 16.5 to 86m.

A highly enriched 22.5m tantalum zone was intersected from 180 to 202.6m grading 754 ppm Ta 2 O 5 with the lower 8.6 m averaging just over 0.1% Ta 2 O 5 .

O with the lower 8.6 m averaging just over 0.1% Ta O . DDH PL-056-22 intersected an upper (81.5m) and lower (94.3m) mineralized pegmatite zones grading 1.35 and 1.34% Li 2 O;

O; The lower zone (219 to 313m) was unexpected and appears to be an en-echelon extension of the Spark deposit to the NW.



Between the upper and lower zones, narrower (7.1 and 12.9m) spodumene-bearing aplitic zones occur with elevated tantalum (up to 536 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ) and rubidium (up to 0.74% Rb 2 O).

O ) and rubidium (up to 0.74% Rb O). Geomechanical hole PL-GDH-09-22 intersected high-grade spodumene from surface to 24.3m averaging 2.46% Li 2 O;

O; Includes an upper 10m zone averaging 3.64% Li 2 O.

"The Spark deposit is a leading North American lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite with significant size and grades. With the mineralized strike length extended to the west via step-out holes and the discovery of a new zone, we have confidence that the deposit has high potential to continue to increase in size. " states Garth Drever, V.P. Exploration "We are also beginning to intersect significant tantalum bearing aplitic zones that are close to the grades seen at the Tanco mine(1) at Bernic Lake in Manitoba".

The primary objective for the Phase XI drill program was to focus on low-ground drilling (best drilled in the winter months) to define the western limit of the Spark deposit. Instead, our drilling confirmed that the deposit remains open to the west and we discovered a new zone to the NW that will need further investigation in the future. Two of five geomechanical holes were completed with three delineation holes; two of which were collared in muskeg areas. Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites. It also includes a plan map of the Spark pegmatite with drill hole traces highlighting the Phase XI drilling completed in February-March 2022.

Figure 1: Compilation Map showing the project area and a plan map of the Spark Deposit

Table 1 details the delineation drill holes with mineralized intersections while Table 2 details the intersections from the Geomechanical holes for Phase XI drill holes. Table 3 summarizes all the Phase XI drill holes

Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections in the delineation Holes

Drill Hole PL-054-22 Infill/definition drilling to bring DDH spacing to 30-40m and to confirm/test en-echelon pegmatite pods at depth in the southwest of the main pegmatite body. Intersected 95m of 1.13% Li 2 O with (16 to 26m) of 2.84 and 2.38% Li 2 O with associated elevated Ta 2 O 5 of up to 200 ppm. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Lithium Enriched 2.6 97.6 95.0 1.13 0.02 132 78 50 0.29 Aplitic Pegmatite

including Ta-Enriched 67.0 93.0 26.0 2.38 0.03 201 72 45 0.44 Pegmatite

including 77.0 93.0 16.0 2.84 0.02 164 68 40 0.28 Pegmatite Lithium Enriched 185.2 192.2 7.0 1.55 0.01 45 48 30 0.19 Aplitic Pegmatite

























Drill Hole PL-055-22 Designed to test the western extent of pegmatite from the south. Intersected predominately an aplitic pegmatite with a 69.5m intersection averaging 1.39% Li 2 O from 16.5 to 86m. A highly enriched 22.5m Tantalum zone was intersected from 180 to 202.6m with a grade of 754 ppm Ta 2 O 5 with the lower 8.6 m averaging just over 0.1% Ta 2 O 5 . Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Lithium Enriched 16.5 86.0 69.5 1.39 0.01 82 134 49 0.17 Aplitic Pegmatite

including 52.5 86.0 33.5 1.80 0.01 38 118 38 0.19 Aplitic Pegmatite

including 62.5 80.0 17.5 2.34 0.01 32 114 32 0.13 Pegmatite Ta-Li-Rb-Enriched 180.1 202.6 22.5 0.93 0.22 754 89 316 0.85 Pegmatite

including 194.0 202.6 8.6 0.92 0.23 1026 105 402 0.92 Pegmatite

























Drill Hole PL-056-22 Continued to test the western extent by stepping out 50 m west of PL-055-22. The hole intersected both an upper (81.5m) and lower (94.3m) mineralized pegmatite zones grading 1.35% Li 2 O separated by narrower (7.1 and 12.9m) aplitic zones with elevated tantalum (up to 536 ppm Ta 2 O 5 ) and rubidium (up to 0.74% Rb 2 O). The lower zone (219 to 313m) appears to be an en-echelon extension of the Spark deposit. Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li-Enriched 14.5 96.0 81.5 1.35 0.02 81 100 44 0.21 Aplitic Pegmatite

including 26.5 81.0 54.5 1.74 0.01 75 103 45 0.23 Pegmatite

including 39.0 65.0 26.0 2.45 0.01 65 88 45 0.18 Pegmatite Li-Ta-Rb-Enriched 171.0 183.9 12.9 0.98 0.13 536 103 222 0.74 Aplite

Li-Rb-Enriched 201.9 209.0 7.1 1.60 0.12 160 47 165 0.59 Aplite

Li-Ta-Enriched 219.0 313.3 94.3 1.34 0.11 157 53 143 0.54 Pegmatite

including 238.1 307.6 69.5 1.60 0.12 160 47 165 0.59 Pegmatite

including 257.7 266.0 8.3 0.87 0.18 304 75 352 0.31 Pegmatite

Table 2: Details in Intersections in the Geomechanical holes

Drill Hole

PL-GDH-09-22 Designed as a Geomechanical test hole; testing north end pit wall midway down and to define the northern pegmatite contact. Intersected 21m of 2.46% Li 2 O with narrower (10 to 16m) of 3.64 and 3.16% Li 2 O, respectively. Intersected moderately fractured and broken core from 80 to 120m. Majority of core is relatively competent Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li- Enriched 3.4 24.3 20.9 2.46 0.02 55 107 20 0.14 Aplitic Pegmatite

including 3.4 19.4 16.0 3.16 0.01 39 48 19 0.16 Pegmatite

including 9.4 19.4 10.0 3.64 0.01 43 52 16 0.07 Pegmatite

























Drill Hole

PL-GDH-10A-22 Designed as a Geomechanical test hole for SW pit wall designed to go 40m past pit wall edge. Intersected spodumene poor aplite (18.6 to 31.7m). Remained of hole is mainly competent mafic volcanics with a 5m increased fracture zone from 143 to 147m Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m) Li 2 O (%) Cs 2 O (%) Ta 2 O 5 (ppm) Nb 2 O 5 (ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O (%) Unit Li- Poor 18.6 31.7 13.1 0.17 0.01 156 93 55 0.10 Aplitic pegmatite

Table 3: Summary of Phase XI Drill Program

DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase XI PL-054-22 2022-02-25 2022-03-02 472,662 5,829,488 353.5 180.4 -58 0 360.0 PL-055-22 2022-03-07 2022-03-10 472,631 5,829,296 326.0 343.5 -48.9 0 249.0 PL-056-22 2022-03-10 2022-03-16 472,583 5,829,297 327.7 347.73 -48.9 0 351.0 PL-GDH-09-22 2022-03-03 2022-03-06 472,661 5,829,489 353.5 345.7 -45 0 223.5 PL-GDH-10A-22 2022-03-18 2022-03-19 472,657 5,829,279 326.8 183.5 -46.8 0 159.0 Total metres drilled 1,342.5

During the winter program, a second drill was mobilized to the project area along with fuel, drill supplies and additional camp supplies to support Frontier's 2022 summer exploration program, in part to complete final phase of drilling required to satisfy requirements for the prefeasibility study (PFS).

(1) The original size of the Tanco pegmatite was 57,427,342 tonnes with a maximum thickness of 100m (Stilling, A., Cerney., P., and Vanstone, P.; 2006, The Tanco Pegmatite at Bernic Lake, Manitoba, The Canadian Mineralogist; Vol. 44 pp. 599-623). The bulk chemical composition for Li2O and Ta2O5 was 0.74% and 366ppm, respectively at Tanco. The Tanco Mine is located in southeastern Manitoba and was a lithium mineral concentrate producer from 1986 until operations were suspended in 2009. Tanco was also a tantalum mineral concentrate producer until March 2013 when operation of this circuit ceased.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by Frontier employees and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business that is targeting to become a manufacturer of battery-quality lithium materials to support electric vehicle and battery supply chains in North America. Frontier is developing the PAK Lithium Project which contains one of North America's highest-grade, large-tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in the form of a rare low-iron spodumene. The project continues to have significant exploration upside with potential to increase the lithium resource. The Company is a pure-play lithium development opportunity with the largest land position in a premium lithium mineral district located in Northern Ontario.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project contains North America's highest grade lithium resource that is top three in size on the continent and is considered premium quality globally as a result of its rare low-iron spodumene. A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Pak Property" by BBA E&C Inc., issued on April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation from the resource to achieve downstream conversion plan for production of battery-quality lithium salts. The study resulted in an after-tax net present value (discounted at 8 per cent) of $974-million (U.S.) with a 21-per-cent internal rate of return. The Project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares at the south end of Ontario's Electric Avenue, the largest land package hosting premium lithium-bearing pegmatites in Ontario. The Project is supported by a measured and indicated resource of 21.64 million tonnes (Mt) averaging 1.56 per cent lithium oxide (Li 2 O) and inferred resource of 20.87 Mt averaging 1.42 per cent Li 2 O.The Project covers 65 kilometres of the Electric Avenue's length and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Considerable exploration upside is supported on the Project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK Deposit within the project claims).

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.