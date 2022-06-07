Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference

Coeur Mining Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

