Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, June 7, 2022 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that reference is made to the announcement dated March 11, March 24, March 28, March 31, 2022 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same respective meanings as defined in the Announcements.
The Company is pleased to announce that, on May 30, 2022, the Company completed the filing of its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (the "MD&A") and chief executive officer and chief financial officer certifications, and its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021. Together with the filing of the Company's interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and accompanying MD&A and chief executive officer and chief financial officer certifications on June 6, 2022, the management cease trade order issued on April 1, 2022 by the British Columbia Securities Commission has been revoked on June 6, 2022.
About SouthGobi
SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.
