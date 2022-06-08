Westwater Resources Receives Air Permit for Kellyton Graphite Processing Plant

Permit Enables Vertical Construction to Begin

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company ("Westwater" or "the Company"), today announced it has received its air permit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management ("ADEM"). The receipt of this key permit allows Alabama Graphite Products, LLC, a subsidiary of Westwater Resources, to begin vertical construction at the Kellyton graphite processing plant and requires compliance with the Clean Air Act.

"The receipt of our air permit is another significant achievement by the Westwater team and allows us to continue to advance the construction of our Kellyton graphite processing facility. With the receipt of this permit, Westwater has received all necessary permits for the construction of our processing facility," said Chad Potter, President and CEO of Westwater Resources and Alabama Graphite Products. "I want to thank our incredible team, which continues to move this project forward and reach critical milestones while focusing on the safety of each other, the environment and the communities where we work."

The receipt of the Company's air permit from ADEM is the culmination of a seven-month process that included a technical review by ADEM and a public notice and comment period. On January 31, 2022, Westwater announced it had received its NPDES permit that requires facility construction to comply with the Federal Clean Water Act and regulates disturbances and any stormwater runoff from the Kellyton plant site.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and located across 41,900 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

