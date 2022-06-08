Benjamin Hill Confirms the Extension in Three Directions of Copper-Gold Mineralization in Sonora Copper Vein System

Vancouver, June 8, 2022 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) (OTC Pink: BNNHF) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the southern continuity of the previously announced Sonora Copper Vein System. This round of assays focused on mineralized structures in the Sonora Copper zone of the Sonora Gold Project (see Figure 1). The drilling program targeted metallic mineralization found in outcroppings at surface in epithermal veins and hydrothermal breccias.





Figure 1: Surface Geology map showing Major Vein Structures and Drill Hole Locations in the Sonora Copper Exploration Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/126817_69ce77d9f4a87b0e_001full.jpg

The Sonora Copper Exploration area hosts copper-gold mineralized quartz breccia veins exploited by artisanal miners as evidenced by several underground adits and vaults seen on the property (i.e., four adits totaling 1,200 meters with a series of sublevels and interconnected shafts). The Sonora Copper quartz breccia vein system consists of two major sub-parallel veins, which our geologists believe, could combine into a single body at depth and are likely linked to a fertile magmatic source as interpreted from the recent IP Resistivity geophysical survey. Outcrops of the Sonora Copper vein system have been a mapped over a surface length of approximately 850 m (see Figure 1). The vein structures are composed of quartz with barite, sulfides and primary oxides with coinciding alteration halos. The veins are hosted in granitoids and volcano-sedimentary rocks, with a close relationship to porphyry dikes.

A total of four drill holes tallying 837 m were completed in the Sonora Copper exploration zone (SGD-22-001, 02, 33, 34). All four drill holes cut two parallel mineralized quartz veins that exhibit a hydrothermal brecciation texture with coincident hydrothermal alteration in the surrounding rock (phyllic alteration and chlorite-epidote-carbonate alteration). These first four holes have delineated a block of over 450 meters in length and up to 103 meters measured depth of continuous mineralization, with thicknesses up to 40 meters. The consistent intercepts suggest there is open potential to track mineralization both laterally and vertically. Our interpretation of the recent IP resistivity geophysical survey suggests the vein system continues at depth and may widen with depth, suggesting a mineralized body which could be interpreted as a possible mineralized magmatic source for the Sonora Copper vein system (see Figure 2).





Figure 2: IP Survey Section showing surface traces of major mineralized structures in relation to chargeability highs seen in the Sonora Copper zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/126817_69ce77d9f4a87b0e_002full.jpg

Previously reported May 24, 2022, drill hole SGD-22-001 intersected two mineralized veins striking north south and dipping steeply to the west. Assay results show 27 m of 0.55% Cu and includes highlight intervals of:

1 m of 1.69% Cu from 31.1 m - 32.1 m.

1 m of 1.36% Cu from 34.1 m - 35.1 m

1.5 m of 1.46% Cu from 36.6 m - 38.1 m

2 m of 0.38 g/t Au from 30.1 m - 32.1 m

Previously reported May 24, 2022, drill hole SGD-22-002 intersected two mineralized veins striking north south and dipping steeply to the west. Highlights of the intersections include:

6 m of 1.18% Cu from 20.25 m - 26.25 m including 1.45 m of 103.4 g/t Ag

5.1 m of 1.26% Cu from 71.3 m - 76.4 m including 1.94 g/t Au from 73.9 m - 76.4 m



Drill hole SGD-22-33 confirms the continuation of copper mineralization intersected in two mineralized veins from drill holes SGA-22-01 and SGA-22-02 by intersecting:

1.45 m of 0.62% Cu from 50.3 m - 51.75 m

4.2 m of 0.52% Cu from 68.3 m - 72.5 m including 1.7 m of 1.1 g/t Au from 69.05 m - 70.75 m



Drill hole SGD-22-34 proves continuation of copper mineralization already by intersecting:

8.7 m of 0.58% Cu. including 1.85 m of 1.77% Cu, and 1.25 m of 0.49 g/t Au from 95.3 m to 104 m drilled depth



○



Figure 3: Cross section showing borehole traces with gold and Copper values, dashed outlines of the Sonora Copper quartz breccia vein system and the historical adits in the Sonora Copper zone.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/126817_69ce77d9f4a87b0e_003full.jpg





Table 1. Assay Highlights from Drill Hole SGD-22-033

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/126817_69ce77d9f4a87b0e_004full.jpg





Table 2. Assay Highlights from Drill Hole SGA-22-34

To view an enhanced version of Table 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/126817_69ce77d9f4a87b0e_005full.jpg

Note: True widths are not known at this time and requires additional exploration to confirm size

This inaugural round of drill results confirms copper gold mineralization on the Sonora Gold project. Our geologists believe the mineralization seen at surface and in our drill holes could be the result of a metals laden porphyry at depth. This concept is corroborated by the presence of geophysical anomalies recorded on the property - magnetometry (gravity) highs as seen on a historical Geological Survey of Mexico magnetometer survey and chargeability highs as recorded during an Induced Polarization and Resistivity geophysical survey conducted by BNN earlier this year on the property.

Greg Bronson, President of BNN states: "We are encouraged by these additional drill results that expand the copper mineralization found in the Sonora Copper zone and point to a significant copper mineralized block that is open in three directions that can be further enlarged through additional drilling."

Quality Assurance and Control:

Samples from drill holes 001-007 were assayed by Bureau Veritas Laboratories. All rock samples were selected by company geologists. All core was transported from the drill location to the company's core logging facility in Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico. Each core was sawn into two halves. Samples were taken from one half of the cut core. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and then transported by company truck directly the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the BVM laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the sample pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 45-element ICP-MS analysis after modified 4 acids aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 30-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-ES finish. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol. Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited.

A management decision was made to change laboratory partners to SGS de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Laboratories for drill holes 008-034 to ensure the timely delivery of the results to guide the project and provide information to shareholders.

Samples were delivered to SGS de Mexico S.A. de C.V. Laboratories (SGS) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for sample preparation and pulps were shipped to SGS Laboratories in Durango, Durango, Mexico for analyses. As stated previously, all rock samples were selected by company geologists. All core was transported from the drill location to the company's core logging facility in Benjamin Hill, Sonora, Mexico. Each core was sawn into two halves. Samples were taken from one half of the cut core. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and then transported by company truck directly to SGS in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico for sample preparation. Sample pulps were shipped to SGS in Durango, Durango, Mexico for analyses. At the SGS laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the sample pulps analysed for 34-element ICP-OES analysis after aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 50-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-OES finish. Copper assays that initially ran above 10,000ppm were rerun using ICP-OES analysis to obtain accurate assay values. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol. Both Hermosillo and Durango SGS facilities are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited with ISO 17034 certification.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions in the Caborca gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

info@benjaminhillmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126817