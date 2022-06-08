AbraSilver Completes Environmental Baseline Study at Diablillos Project

Toronto, June 08, 2022 - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSXV:ABRA); (OTC:ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed a comprehensive Environmental Baseline Study (the "Study") at its Diablillos Project in Salta, Argentina. Completion of the Study is an important milestone towards the ongoing advancement of Diablillos as a sustainable mining project.

The Study was completed on behalf of the Company by EC & Asociados, a certified environmental consultancy company based in Salta. EC & Asociados have extensive experience consulting for the mining industry in Argentina with clients including: Livent, Posco Argentina, and Rincon Ltd. among others.

The purpose of the Study is to gather and analyze relevant environmental baseline parameters for the area of a potential future mine before any major project activities are undertaken. This will help to identify and mitigate potential environmental and social impacts that may arise with the future development of the project. The study covered a number of important areas such as hydrology, flora, fauna and limnology. All information gathered in the Study will be used to develop an Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA"), which is currently in progress and is an essential part of the final approval process required for the ultimate construction of the project.

AbraSilver President and CEO, John Miniotis, commented "We are very pleased with the work done by our team in completing the comprehensive Environmental Baseline Study at Diablillos. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with all stakeholders as we advance the Diablillos project towards a future construction decision."

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a well-funded silver-gold focused advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina, which has a current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of over 90 million ounces of silver and 1.0 million ounces of gold. The updated PEA study completed in November 2021 demonstrates that Diablillos has the potential to be a highly economic project. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders including Mr. Eric Sprott. In addition, AbraSilver owns a portfolio of earlier-stage copper-gold projects including the La Coipita copper-gold project in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. under the symbol "ABBRF".

Cautionary Statements

The Diablillos resource estimate and supporting technical report are N.I. 43-101 compliant. Full details of the Mineral Resources are available in a Company news release dated September 15, 2021. For additional information please see the Technical Report on the Diablillos Project, Salta Province, Argentina, dated October 28, 2021, completed by Mining Plus, and available on www.SEDAR.com.

