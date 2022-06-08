ATAC Resources Ltd. Appoints new Director

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2022 - ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") (TSXV: ATC) (OTCQB: ATADF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maureen Upton to its board of directors.

Ms. Upton is an expert in sustainable development and environment, social and governance ("ESG") practices, and for over 20 years has held positions with or advised multinational natural resource corporations and financial institutions on ESG strategy, implementation, socioeconomic impact and performance.

Ms. Upton continues to advise executive management on ESG strategies and is an Independent Director for the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) of Janus Henderson Investors. In addition to her international ESG consulting practice, she has served as Sustainability Advisor to the World Gold Council, Director of Public Affairs and Communications at Newmont Mining Corporation and Principal Consultant for Sustainability & Economics at SRK Consulting. Ms. Upton has given numerous presentations on sustainable development and has produced a short documentary which was screened at the World Bank and the Lima Gold Symposium.

Ms. Upton holds an MBA in Finance and a Master of International Affairs in Economic Policy from Columbia University in New York, and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from the University of California at Berkeley.

"I am delighted to welcome Maureen to ATAC's board of directors. Maureen was a first mover in the ESG advisory space in 2006 and has a deep understanding of the resource sector," stated ATAC's Chairman, Doug Goss. "Maureen's wide range of experience will be incredibly valuable in guiding our business and further enhancing our long-standing commitment to sustainable development and ESG principles."

Incentive Stock Option Grant

ATAC also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants, entitling those parties to purchase up to a total of 4,400,000 common shares at a price of $0.16 for a period of five years. All options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of granting.

About ATAC

ATAC is a well-financed Canadian exploration company focused on exploring for gold and copper in Yukon, BC and Nevada. Work on its ~1,700 km2 Rackla Gold Property in Yukon has resulted in the Osiris Project Inferred Mineral Resource of 1,685,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 4.23 g/t (in 12.4 Mt), the Tiger Deposit Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 464,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 3.19 g/t (in 4.5 Mt), a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tiger Gold Deposit (Pre-tax NPV of $118.2M and IRR of 54.5%), and numerous early-stage gold and base metal discoveries. ATAC is well-financed with over $8 million in working capital.

The technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Carne, M.Eng., P.Eng., VP Corporate & Project Development for ATAC and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of ATAC Resources Ltd.

Graham Downs, President and CEO

