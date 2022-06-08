X-terra Resources Acquires Claims East Of Adina Lithium Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - X-Terra Resources Inc. (TSXV: XTT) (FRANKFURT: XTR) ("X-Terra") is pleased to announce it has acquired another Lithium property immediately east of the Lithium Metal Tech Ltd Adina Lithium project located in James Bay, Québec. This is in addition the recently acquired claim blocks totalling over 10,000 hectares located in the James Bay region of northern Québec that are collectively known as the Triple Lithium Project (see press release dated June 2, 2022).

X-Terra received confirmation from the Ministère de l'Énergie et des ressources Naturelles du Québec (the "MERN") for 38 designated claims adjoining to the east the Lithium Metals Tech Adina project. The area covers approximately 2,018 hectares located about 60 kilometres south of the Trans-Taiga Highway.

The geological context of where these claims are located was recognized by provincial geological mapping as a contact between a volcanic unit to the south (Trieste Formation) and a tonalite and granodiorite intrusions (Joubert Suite). The Adina Lithium bearing pegmatites, found approximately 2.5 kilometres along strike to the west, is located very close to this contact. According to the Sigéom database, the Adina Lithium pegmatite system was discovered in 2014 during a regional mapping program by the MERN. At that specific location, the initial survey highlighted the indication of multiple dykes which are scattered over an area of about two square kilometres. The lithium mineralization is represented by spodumene, associated by varied accessory minerals such as tourmaline and apatite.

X-Terra has secured control of approximately three kilometres of the targeted contact. And upon further examination of high-resolution aerial imagery, the area presents numerous prospects for large pegmatite intrusions.

Michael Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of X-Terra commented: "Adding another promising Lithium project to our property portfolio expands our diversification strategy and continues to add opportunities for our shareholders. We look forward to beginning our exploration on our newly acquired lithium properties in the coming weeks."

Qualified Person

Jeannot Théberge, P. Geo registered in the Province of Québec, a consultant to X-Terra, a qualified person under National Instrument 43?101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About X-Terra

X-Terra is a resource company focused on acquiring and exploring precious metals properties in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of X-Terra, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond X-Terra's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in X-Terra's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. X-Terra does not intend, nor does X-Terra undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release

SOURCE X-Terra Resources Inc.