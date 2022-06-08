Menü Artikel
Drilling Completed at Lone Star Copper-Gold Project

14:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire

  • Phase 1 drilling program has now been completed for a total of 46 drill holes for 7 - June 8, 2022; Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSX.V: BEA; FSE: L3L2) is pleased to announce the completion its Phase I 7,888 meter drill program along with the latest drill results from the Belmont-Marquee JV Lone Star copper-gold project in Washington State.

    George Sookochoff, President & CEO commented, "When drilling on the Lone Star started on November 17, 2021, our initial plans were for a 2,500 meter drill program. But as drilling progressed and we continued to receive good drill results as we extended the historic resource envelope, we let the drilling go on for an additional 5,388 meters, and we weren't disappointed with that decision. With drilling now complete we look forward to delivering an updated and robust 43-101 compliant resource estimate for the Lone Star deposit."


    Click Image To View Full Size     Lone Star 2021-22 Drill Intercepts (CuEq >.04%)

    Significant results from the latest batch of assays include:

    o LS21-022: 35.1m @ 1.0% CuEq from 41.2m inc. 4.6m @ 2.8% CuEq.

    o LS21-022: 79.9m @ 0.9% CuEq from 97.5m inc. 7.6m @ 3.2% CuEq.

    o LS21-023: 24.4m @ 0.8% CuEq from 138.7m

    o LS21-024: 25.3m @ 0.8% CuEq from 50.3m

    o LS21-025: 58.2m @ 0.8% CuEq from 140.5m inc. 5.2m @ 2.2% CuEq

    o LS21-027: 10.7m @ 3.1% CuEq from 111.6m inc. 5.2m @ 5.4% CuEq

    o LS21-027: 6.3m @ 2.3% CuEq from 226.0m

    o LS21-030: 30.5m @ 1.2% CuEq from 25.6m inc. 13.1m @ 2.0% CuEq

    o LS21-031: 6.1m @ 1.6% CuEq

    o LS21-031: 23.8m @ 1.0% CuEq from 157.6m inc. 11.0m @ 1.4% CuEq

    o LS21-039: 70.7m @ 1.0% CuEq from 134.1m inc. 3.4m @ 14.3% CuEq

    o LS21-039: 9.5m @ 1.9% CuEq from 230.7m

    1.True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined.

    2.Assumptions used in USD for the copper equivalent calculation were metal prices of $4.00/lb. Copper, $1,800/oz Gold, $20/oz Silver, and recovery is assumed to be 100% given the level of metallurgical test data available. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.656) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.00729).

    The Lone Star deposit is interpreted to have elements of structural and stratigraphic control with an overprinting porphyry copper system. Structurally stacked 'tectonic' lenses of east dipping, closely spaced, overlapping en echelon zones of VMS-style massive sulphide have been structurally emplaced during thrusting over the basal serpentinite unit.

    At least eight individual zones have been interpreted and these zones range from 1-18 metres thick. Porphyry and hydrothermal fluids utilised the pre-existing structural architecture to deposit copper-gold mineralisation subsequent to the earlier thrusting event.

    Structurally controlled epithermal gold mineralisation, discordant with early base metal mineralisation, has also been identified hosted in veins, shear veins and breccia zones and is interpreted to have been deposited syn-porphyry emplacement. At least three separate rhyolite sills, are fed by sub-vertical, structurally controlled, feeder dykes/zones.

    The mineralised sub-vertical dykes/zones are estimated to be approx. 20-40m wide, extend laterally for tens to hundreds of metres, and are vertically extensive. Identification of the mineralised dykes opens up the possibility of defining significant additional mineralisation outside the flat-lying, structurally remobilised base metal mineralisation that has been historically identified.

    Lone Star Diamond Drilling Program Update

    The Phase 1 drilling program has been completed at Lone Star which included 46 diamond drillholes for 7,888m. Assay results from 31 drill holes received with the final batch of core enroute to the laboratory. Final results from the drilling program are expected in approx. 4 weeks.

    The phase 1 drill program was designed to satisfy three key objectives:

    - Validate the historical drill hole database and resource model;

    - Deliver a 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate; and

    - Test for extensions to the historical resource.


    Click Image To View Full Size     Mining Plus Pty Ltd have continued resource modelling studies and has recently completed a site visit as the Company pushes towards delivering a 2022 43-101 compliant resource.

    Lone Star Drill Plan Map


    Click Image To View Full Size

    Lone Star Drill Plan Viewing NE

    Significant Intercepts from the Lone Star drilling Program

    Hole_ID

    From

    To

    Interval

    CuEq%

    Cu %

    Au g/t

    Ag g/t

    (m)

    (m)

    (m)

    LS21-001

    41.5

    50.3

    9.1

    0.8

    0.6

    0.2

    3.2

    LS21-001

    54.9

    61.2

    6.9

    1.8

    1.2

    0.8

    12.9

    LS21-001

    65.8

    110

    44.2

    1.5

    1.3

    0.2

    4.6

    inc.

    65.8

    88.7

    19.8

    2.8

    2.4

    0.5

    6.7

    LS21-001

    115.8

    138.7

    19.1

    0.4

    NSR

    NSR

    LS21-001

    140.4

    162.5

    22.1

    1.4

    1.2

    0.3

    2.2

    inc.

    140.4

    162.5

    8.5

    2.6

    2.1

    0.8

    2.4

    LS21-001

    198.7

    200.9

    4.7

    1.0

    0.8

    0.3

    1

    LS21-002

    46.9

    60.8

    15.5

    5.0

    3.7

    1.8

    23

    inc.

    56.7

    59.3

    2.6

    26.1

    18.5

    10.4

    106

    LS21-002

    95.1

    101.1

    6

    0.4

    0.4

    NSR

    2.5

    LS21-002

    120.7

    176.1

    53.6

    1.1

    0.8

    0.4

    2

    inc.

    167.6

    176.1

    7.6

    3.1

    2.1

    1.4

    6.2

    LS21-002

    193.8

    194.7

    0.9

    4.6

    3.8

    1.2

    4

    LS21-002

    199.3

    200.5

    1.2

    4.3

    3

    1.9

    4

    LS21-002

    202

    203.6

    1.6

    1.6

    0.9

    1

    2

    LS21-003

    72.4

    77.4

    5

    4.3

    3.5

    1.1

    17.5

    LS21-003

    125.6

    147.9

    22.3

    1.1

    0.8

    0.4

    NSR

    inc.

    133.8

    143.3

    9.5

    1.5

    1.1

    0.5

    5.6

    LS21-003

    155.2

    211

    55.8

    0.6

    NSR

    NSR

    inc.

    165.9

    175.1

    9.2

    1.2

    1

    0.3

    NSR

    LS21-004

    7

    14.6

    7.6

    1.4

    1.2

    0.3

    NSR

    LS21-005

    42.98

    49.83

    6.9

    0.5

    0.4

    0.2

    2.1

    LS21-005

    84.1

    92.1

    7.9

    1.3

    1.1

    0.2

    4.7

    LS21-006

    99.7

    111.6

    11.9

    2.3

    1

    2

    3.3

    inc.

    108.5

    110.1

    1.6

    9.8

    2.1

    11.7

    7

    LS21-007

    107.9

    125.6

    17.7

    3.5

    1.6

    2.8

    5.9

    inc.

    112.2

    116.3

    4.1

    6.4

    5.3

    1.5

    16.8

    inc.

    117.4

    122.3

    4.9

    5.7

    0.5

    7.9

    2.6

    LS21-008

    5.5

    23.2

    17.7

    0.8

    0.6

    0.3

    NSR

    LS21-009

    6.4

    46

    39.6

    0.4

    NSR

    NSR

    LS21-009

    63.4

    70.7

    7.3

    0.8

    0.5

    0.4

    NSR

    LS21-010

    7.8

    43.9

    37.9

    1.3

    1

    0.4

    4.5

    inc.

    21

    33.2

    12.2

    2.8

    2

    1.1

    8.8

    LS21-010

    59.2

    80.5

    21.3

    0.6

    0.6

    NSR

    3.3

    LS21-010

    127.1

    138.4

    11.3

    0.4

    0.4

    NSR

    3.2

    LS21-011

    108.8

    111.9

    3.1

    3.3

    2.6

    1

    8.6

    LS21-011

    119.5

    127.7

    8.2

    2.0

    1.3

    1

    4.7

    LS21-012

    50.3

    50.9

    0.6

    3.4

    2.4

    1.4

    8

    LS21-013

    87.8

    96

    8.2

    0.5

    0.4

    0.2

    0.5

    LS21-014

    3.1

    10.4

    7.3

    0.5

    0.4

    0.2

    2.5

    LS21-015

    16.5

    71.6

    33.2

    1.3

    0.9

    0.5

    4.5

    LS21-017

    80.2

    96.9

    16.8

    0.7

    0.4

    0.4

    2.7

    LS21-017

    112.8

    116.4

    3.7

    2.4

    1.8

    0.8

    4.4

    LS21-017

    142.3

    174.4

    32

    0.6

    0.5

    0.2

    1.4

    LS21-016

    12.8

    162.2

    149.4

    0.8

    0.7

    0.2

    1.3

    inc.

    45.1

    49.4

    4.3

    1.3

    1.1

    0.2

    7.4

    inc.

    108.8

    113.4

    4.6

    4.0

    3.1

    1.3

    11.7

    inc.

    127.1

    136.3

    9.2

    1.2

    1

    0.2

    4.7

    LS21-016

    169.8

    171.3

    1.5

    1.3

    1.1

    0.3

    NSR

    LS21-016

    178.3

    182.6

    4.3

    1.0

    0.7

    0.5

    NSR

    LS21-018

    NSR

    LS21-019

    NSR

    LS21-020

    5.2

    18.3

    13.1

    1.0

    0.7

    0.4

    1.6

    LS21-020

    106.4

    114

    7.6

    0.5

    0.4

    0.2

    NSR

    LS21-021

    6.1

    13.4

    7.3

    2.7

    2.1

    0.7

    19.1

    LS21-021

    39

    41.8

    2.8

    2.1

    1.2

    1.3

    3.5

    LS21-021

    53.6

    104.6

    50.9

    0.6

    0.5

    0.1

    0.9

    inc

    53.6

    71.9

    18.3

    0.8

    0.7

    0.1

    1.7

    LS21-021

    120.7

    150.3

    29.6

    0.9

    0.8

    0.1

    3.7

    LS21-022

    41.2

    76.2

    35.1

    1.0

    0.8

    0.3

    5.6

    inc

    54.9

    59.4

    4.6

    2.8

    2.1

    0.8

    22.6

    LS21-022

    97.5

    177.4

    79.9

    0.9

    0.6

    0.4

    2.1

    inc

    151.2

    158.8

    7.6

    3.2

    1.3

    2.8

    11.8

    LS21-022

    181.7

    193.1

    11.4

    0.7

    0.5

    0.3

    1.9

    LS21-023

    138.7

    163.1

    24.4

    0.8

    0.6

    0.3

    2.7

    LS21-023

    179.8

    198.1

    18.3

    0.8

    0.5

    0.4

    0.9

    LS21-024

    50.3

    75.6

    25.3

    0.8

    0.7

    0.2

    1.4

    LS21-024

    110

    178

    64.3

    0.5

    0.4

    0.1

    2.8

    LS21-025

    140.5

    198.7

    58.2

    0.8

    0.6

    0.3

    2.2

    inc.

    174.4

    181.1

    5.2

    2.2

    1.6

    0.9

    2.4

    LS21-026

    82.6

    84.7

    2.1

    0.8

    0.7

    0.2

    1.3

    LS21-026

    116.1

    121.9

    5.8

    0.6

    0.5

    0.1

    2.2

    LS21-026

    139.9

    184.1

    44.2

    0.5

    0.4

    0.2

    1

    LS21-027

    111.6

    122.2

    10.7

    3.1

    2.4

    1

    5.5

    inc.

    117

    122.2

    5.2

    5.4

    4.1

    1.9

    9.5

    LS21-027

    151.8

    200.6

    48.8

    0.6

    0.5

    0.2

    0.9

    LS21-027

    215.8

    237.1

    21.3

    0.9

    0.4

    0.7

    NSR

    inc.

    226

    232.3

    6.3

    2.3

    0.8

    2.3

    0.8

    LS21-027

    111.6

    122.2

    10.7

    3.1

    2.4

    1

    5.5

    inc.

    117

    122.2

    5.2

    5.4

    4.1

    1.9

    9.5

    LS21-030

    25.6

    56.1

    30.5

    1.2

    0.9

    0.5

    2.2

    inc.

    40.5

    53.6

    13.1

    2.0

    1.5

    0.7

    2.7

    LS21-031

    32.9

    40.5

    7.6

    1.1

    0.6

    0.7

    2

    LS21-031

    51.5

    55.2

    3.7

    1.0

    0.9

    0.2

    1.1

    LS21-031

    57.3

    63.4

    6.1

    1.6

    1.4

    0.3

    1

    LS21-031

    157.6

    181.4

    23.8

    1.0

    0.7

    0.4

    1.2

    inc.

    159.1

    170.1

    11

    1.4

    1

    0.6

    1.7

    LS21-033

    NSR

    LS21-039

    134.1

    217

    70.7

    1.0

    0.7

    0.4

    2.8

    inc.

    148.7

    152.1

    3.4

    14.3

    4.3

    14.9

    29.5

    LS21-039

    230.7

    240.2

    9.5

    1.9

    1.3

    0.9

    4.3

    About the Lone Star

    The Lone Star is a past producing open pit and underground mine with a 2007 historic resource as reported in a "Technical Report and Resource Estimate on the Lone Star Deposit, Ferry County Washington (September 23, 2007)" for Merit Mining Corp. and authored by P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

    All work stopped on the Lone Star shortly after the publishing of the resource estimate due to the 2008 economic crisis. Belmont acquired the Lone Star property in July 2021 and is the first company to continue where Merit Mining left off, in advancing the Lone Star to production.


    Click Image To View Full Size     (1) Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

    (2) Gold equivalent (AuEq) grade was calculated utilizing a gold price of US$593/oz and copper price of US$2.84/lb., based on the 24 month (at July 31, 2007) trailing average of gold and copper prices, to obtain a conversion factor of % copper x 3.284 + gold g/t = Au Eq g/t. Metallurgical recoveries and smelting/refining costs were not factored into the gold equivalent calculation.

    A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. As such the issuer, Belmont Resources, is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

    Belmont-Marquee JV

    Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) is earning the right to acquire an 80% interest in the Lone Star property (NR Nov. 4, 2021 - Belmont Signs Option/JV Agreements With Marquee Resources On Lone Star Property) by committing to the following:

    • $504,000 cash payments

    • $2,550,000 Work Program

    • 3,000,000 MQR Shares

    • Produce a 43-101 Resource and

    • Produce a Preliminary Economic Assessment

    • Within a 24 month term.

    About Belmont Resources

    Belmont Resources has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-lithium & uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington and Nevada States.

    Its holdings include:

    • The Come By Chance (CBC), Athelstan-Jackpot (AJ) and Pathfinder situated in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia.

    • The Crackingstone Uranium project in the uranium rich Athabaska Basin of northern Saskatchewan.

    • The Lone Star copper-gold mine in the mineral rich Republic mining camp of north central Washington State.

    • The Kibby Basin Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of the lithium rich Clayton Valley Basin.


    Click Image To View Full Size

    NI 43-101 Disclosure:

    The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng. Mr. Sookochoff is a Director of Belmont Resources Inc.

    ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

    "George Sookochoff"

    George Sookochoff, CEO/President

    Ph: 604-505-4061

    Email: george@belmontresources.com

    Website: www.BelmontResources.com

    We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

    Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




