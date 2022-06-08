District Intersects Strong Visual Sulphide Mineralization at the Tomtebo Property

Vancouver, June 8, 2022 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FSE: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on core drilling at its high grade polymetallic Tomtebo Property located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden.

District commenced drilling the Tomtebo Property in mid-April where 750 m in two holes (TOM22-037B and -038) have been completed. Drill core samples from these two holes have recently been sent to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden for assay preparation and then to ALS Geochemistry in Loughrea, Ireland for analysis. Assay results are expected by late-July or early-August.

Highlights

Footwall polymetallic mineralization encountered at Steffenburgs zone: Hole TOM22-038 intersected intermittent disseminated, stringer, and impregnated with lesser semi-massive to massive mineralization over approximately 61.5 m (210.0 to 271.5 m). The significance of this footwall mineralization will be determined by geochemical assay results and with continued step out drilling at depth (Figures 1 and 2).

Polymetallic sulphide lens extended 40 m below hole TOM21-025 at the Steffenburgs zone: Hole TOM22-038 intersected massive sulphide mineralization over approximately 2.7 m (271.5 to 274.2 m). This was an approximate 40 m step out below hole TOM21-025 which returned 14.3 m at 14.2% ZnEq1 from 210.0 to 224.3 m (Figures 1 and 2).

Drill rig has been moved to the Gruvberget Property: drilling at the Tomtebo Property has been paused until whole rock geochemistry and borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) survey results are utilized to better target the mineralization beneath hole TOM22-038.

Rodney Allen, Technical Advisor for District, commented: "Hole TOM22-038 at Tomtebo successfully intersected the Steffenburgs massive sulphide lens down-plunge below the previous good intersections in holes 25 and 28. Hole TOM22-038 also provides important geological information that extends our interpretation of the structure and pattern of mineralization in the Steffenburgs area. The thick mineralized interval from 210-271.5 m is interpreted to represent an intensely altered and sulphide-veined part of the footwall stringer (feeder) zone to the massive sulphide lens that occurs further down-hole. In some VMS deposits, parts of the footwall stringer-vein zone have high metal grades and can be mined along with the overlying massive sulphide lenses. There is potential for this favourable situation at Tomtebo. The intersection in TOM22-038 suggests that the mineralization defined previously as the "A-lens" at Steffenburgs is part of this irregular zone of intense stringer sulphide veins and semi-massive sulphide impregnation that underlies the main massive sulphide lens ("B-lens") that formed at the sea floor 1.9 billion years ago.

"The base of the sea-floor massive sulphide lens was intersected at about 271.5 m in TOM22-038. There is only 2-3 m of the massive sulphide lens in this hole. However, the down-hole contact is a distinct fault marked by intense foliation, a mafic dyke and pyrrhotite veins. This means that the middle to upper part of the original VMS lens has been faulted off. Furthermore, the 2-3 m of massive sulphide that remains, contains relics of the volcanic host rocks, which indicates that the part of the massive sulphide lens preserved is only the very basal part where the mineralization has intensely replaced the volcanic rocks directly below the sea floor. The major part of the massive sulphide body above this basal zone is not present in this drill hole. Importantly, these geological relationships indicate that originally at this location the massive sulphide lens was significantly thicker and the relatively thin intersection is caused by truncation by a fault. We have intersected this same fault in several other drill holes and will now be able to improve our interpretation of the 3D geometry of the fault so that we can better target the extension of the massive sulphide lens. At present we are uncertain in which direction the fault has displaced the massive sulphide body. However, we can be certain that the fault has not removed part of the massive sulphide body; it has displaced it some 10s to 100s m and to find this displaced part of the body will be one new target for future drilling."

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "Hole TOM22-38 has intersected varying strengths of visual sulphide mineralization over approximately 64.2 m (210.0 to 274.2 m) that includes 5.0 m of barren rock (242.8 to 247.8 m). The upper portion of this mineralization is a thick sequence of dominantly footwall vein and impregnation sulphides, and the lower portion comprises the stronger massive sulphide lens at the Steffenburgs zone. We are very pleased to have extended the high grade mineralization from hole TOM21-025 by approximately 40 m down dip, which also remains open at depth.

"Hole TOM21-037B was drilled as an aggressive 665 m step out northeast from the historic Tomtebo Mine at a virgin regional target to test a magnetic high anomaly along the Tomtebo Mine Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralized horizon. Strong skarn alteration without any polymetallic sulphides was observed, and the magnetic high anomalies are likely explained by magnetite stringers within the skarn alteration and several mafic dykes that contain magnetite. Whole rock geochemistry will confirm that we tested the Tomtebo Mine VMS horizon and provide vectors for possible follow up drill holes.

"Lastly, we have moved the drill rig from our Tomtebo Property to our Gruvberget Property where drilling has recently begun. This move was earlier than originally planned due to time and budget constraints, however, this will allow us to carry out whole rock geochemistry and BHEM survey to better guide us beneath the polymetallic sulphide lenses at the Steffenburgs zone."





Drill Hole Summaries

TOM22-037B (665 m step out northeast from Tomtebo Mine):

Hole TOM21-037B was drilled at an angled orientation (-50° dip) to the south (180° azimuth). It was designed to test a blind magnetic high anomaly along the interpreted VMS mineralized horizon located 665 northeast along trend from the historic Tomtebo Mine. Hole TOM22-037A was lost at a depth of 86.1 m, and TOM22-037B was the re-start hole.

After 18.5 m of overburden, the hole intersected weakly to moderately altered (silicification) felsic volcanic rocks with no sulphides that were intercalated with narrow mafic dykes from 18.5 to 87.7 m. Interbeds of pyroxene skarn replacing a former limestone with trace to 5% magnetite within moderately to strongly altered felsic volcanic rocks were encountered from 87.7 to 101.0 m, 226.1 to 229.6 m, and 345.0 to the end of hole depth at 357.9 m. The magnetic high anomaly may be explained by the magnetite mineralization associated with the skarn alteration and several mafic dykes that contain magnetite. Whether the VMS horizon was intersected will be determined through whole rock geochemistry.

TOM22-038 (Steffenburgs zone):

Hole TOM22-038 was drilled at an angled orientation (-56° dip) to the northeast (35° azimuth). It was designed to step out 80 m down dip from massive sulphides encountered in hole TOM21-025, which returned 14.3 m at 14.2% ZnEq1 (210.0 to 224.3 m). During drilling of hole TOM22-038 there was substantial deviation in the up-dip direction, so that the resulting step out beneath hole TOM21-025 was approximately 40 m.

After 15.0 m of overburden, the hole intersected weakly to strongly altered felsic volcanic rocks with pyrite (0.1 to 1.0%, and up to 10%) and pyrrhotite (0.1 to 1.0%, and up to 10%) from 15.0 to 213.5 m with occasional meter-scale mafic dykes. Within this section chalcopyrite (0.1 to 1.0%) was observed from 15.0 to 20.0 m, 99.5 to 105.0 m, 113.0 to 114.0 m, 163.5 to 169.0 m, and 201.0 to 212.0 m.

Alteration and sulphide content increased to strongly altered felsic volcanic rocks with disseminated, stringer, and impregnated with lesser semi-massive and massive polymetallic sulphide mineralization (sphalerite, galena, pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite) from 213.5 to 242.8 m. A weakly to moderately altered and mostly barren felsic volcanic unit with disseminated pyrite (0.1%) and pyrrhotite (0.1%) was encountered from 242.8 to 247.8 m. The main target zone was encountered from 247.8 to 274.2 m where strongly altered and mineralized felsic volcanic rocks with disseminated to massive polymetallic sulphide mineralization was observed.

This strongly mineralized intercept is underlain by moderately altered felsic volcanic rocks with disseminated pyrite (0.1 to 1.0%) and pyrrhotite (0.1 to 1.0%) from 274.2 to 284.1 m. Weakly to moderately altered felsic volcanic rocks alternating with mafic dykes continue from 284.1 m to the end of hole depth at 391.7 m.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The drill core reported in this news release was logged and prepared at the District Metals AB core facility in Säter, Sweden before submittal to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden where the drill core is cut, bagged, and prepared for analysis. Sample pulps were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) for analysis. Samples were analyzed using a multi-element ultra trace method combining a four-acid digestion with ICP-MS analytical package ("ME-MS61"). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of copper >1%; (2) values of zinc >1%; (3) values of lead >1%; and (4) values of silver >100 g/t using the high-grade material ICP-AES analytical package ("ME-OG62"). Additional over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc >30%; (2) values of lead >20% using the high precision analysis of base metal ores AAS analytical package ("Zn, Pb-AAORE"). Gold, platinum, and palladium were analyzed using the 30 g lead fire assay with ICP-AES finish analytical package ("PGM-ICP23"). Certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

Some of the data disclosed in this news release is related to historical drilling results. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Tomtebo Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Tomtebo Property.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden is the Company's main focus. Tomtebo comprises 5,144 ha and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed up on, and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

