Golden Goliath Phase 1 Exploration at Wish Ore Property Is Completed

Vancouver, June 8, 2022 - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG ) (OTC Pink: GGTHF) (FSE: GGZ). Golden Goliath Resources is pleased to announce the completion of the 2022 Phase 1 work program on their100% owned Wish Ore property. The program of prospecting and geological mapping provided the follow up to the 2021 airborne geophysical survey that outlined 19 Areas of Interest (AOIʻs) (see NR Jan. 10, 2022).





Figure 1: Areas of Interest with Qtz carbonate zones on image of VLF Amplitude (Cutler, Maine) from Terraquest Survey Ltd.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/126874_aa3ec67294899928_002full.jpg

All of the high priority targets were covered in the current phase 1 work.. On the west grid the Phase 1 program extended the iron carbonate alteration package within the area of high strain east of the New Zone to the area of AOI 8. Numerous outcrops of Iron Quartz Carbonate were sampled. On the east grid the program extended the alteration package 500 meters along strike to the east between the Trench zone and anomaly 4. Locally intense iron carbonate alteration with extensive quartz veining with up to 5% pyrite and chalcopyrite was mapped and sampled along the trend. Northwest of the West Grid prospecting and mapping identified alteration and quartz veining in disrupted Iron Formation in close proximity to Iron Carbonate altered intermediate volcanics.

The work has allowed Francois Berniolles, P.Geo. to update the geological and structural interpretation for the property, reflected in Figure 2. All samples have been sent for analysis with results expected in 4 to 6 weeks.





Figure 2: Geological Interpretation Phase I update



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4761/126874_aa3ec67294899928_003full.jpg

Golden Goliath CEO Paul Sorbara said, "This program has been a success, we made new discoveries of mineralized outcrops and confirmed the continuity of the structure and alteration. We are now developing our Phase 2 program, which will be finalized when we have reviewed the assay results from our Phase 1 program."

This news release has been reviewed by Gordon MacKay, P.Geo. who is acting as QP under the NI 43-101 requirements.

