Red Metal Resources to Exhibit at PDAC 2022 Convention

Vancouver, June 8, 2022 - Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (the "Company" or "Red Metal") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") convention, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event, which will be held in person in Toronto from Monday, June 13th to Wednesday, June 15th, 2022.

Red Metal's President, Caitlin Jeffs, and Exploration Manager, Carlos Chamale, look forward to seeing everyone in person and discussing the Company's ongoing exploration plans at booth 2538 in the Investor Exchange at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

For more information and/or to register for the convention, please visit: www.pdac.ca/convention

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing copper-cobalt-gold assets in Chile. The Company's projects are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the CSE under the symbol RMES and on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF.

Forward-Looking Statements

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com

