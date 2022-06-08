Red Lake Gold Inc. Delivers Termination Notice to Earn-In Party re: Whirlwind Jack Project

Vancouver, June 8, 2022 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD)("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") reports that on June 7, 2022 it delivered a termination notice to the arm's-length third-party (the "Earn-In Party") as concerns the participation right of the Earn-In Party under the previously announced agreement involving Red Lake Gold's Whirlwind Jack Project (the "Project") according to a provision pertaining to incurable material breaches.

The Corporation would retain its original 100% working interest in the Project, save and except for a successful legal challenge by the Earn-In Party.

Red Lake Gold shall provide further update to shareholders on applicable developments and particulars, as and if applicable.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@redlakegold.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.