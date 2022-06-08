Dixie Gold Inc. Delivers Termination Notice to Earn-In Party re: Red Lake Project

Vancouver, June 8, 2022 - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV:DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation") reports that on June 7, 2022 it delivered a termination notice to the arm's-length third-party (the "Earn-In Party") as concerns the participation right of the Earn-In Party under the previously announced agreement involving Dixie Gold's Red Lake Project (the "Project") according to a provision pertaining to incurable material breaches.

The Corporation would retain its original 100% working interest in the Project, save and except for a successful legal challenge by the Earn-In Party.

Dixie Gold shall provide further update to shareholders on applicable developments and particulars, as and if applicable.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly-traded exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of high-impact exploration projects in Canada.

The Company has 25,737,188 common shares issued, with no warrants outstanding.

For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca

