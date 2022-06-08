Newfoundland Discovery Announces Leadership Transition

Vancouver, June 8, 2022 - Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeremy Prinsen as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a Director of the Company.

Outgoing President & CEO, Blair Naughty, comments: "I have enjoyed leading Newfoundland Discovery where we successfully assembled several highly prospective properties in both Quebec and Newfoundland. Many of these properties have been held tightly by prospectors where they advanced them to the point now that they are ready to see an abundance of work done this season. We have spent a good amount of time sourcing through our network for a capable individual to take the reigns of the company and Jeremy Prinsen stood out as an ambitious, motivated, ethically driven, and well-connected young individual that possesses many qualities I've seen in successful leaders I've worked with and around during my career. He has committed his time and full energy and dedication to be a great CEO for our shareholders here. We just returned from a trip to Newfoundland where we toured all the properties, met with the vendors, and sat with consulting geologists for a thorough review of the entire portfolio. We've put plans in place for several upcoming work programs throughout the portfolio. It has been my pleasure to be part of building this company and, as a significant shareholder, I look forward to watching, supporting and mentoring Jeremy as he takes the baton and carries on running our race."

About Mr. Jeremy Prinsen

Mr. Prinsen has 10 years of experience within the capital markets in various positions which includes Investor Relations, Public Relations and Corporate Development. He comes from a background in construction management for companies such as Encana (was the largest Canadian energy company, now known as Ovintiv), Pembina Pipeline Corp., and Canadian National Resources Ltd. (CNRL).

Mr. Prinsen stated: "I have been a long-term shareholder of Newfoundland Discovery. I've been impressed on how the Company accumulated a portfolio of highly-potential exploration properties. That's what initially attracted me as a shareholder. Getting to know Mr. Blair Naughty has given me the confidence to dedicate my life on building this company. I look forward to leading the company through its exploration activities with the main goal of making discoveries and bringing value to shareholders."

Appointment of Corporate Secretary

In addition, Ms. Kelly Pladson has been appointed Corporate Secretary to replace Mr. Glen Wallace, who will remain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Blair Naughty for his services as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company and for his continued support of the Company. The Company wishes him all the best in his many endeavours.

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

"Jeremy Prinsen"

President, CEO & Director

Investor Relations

Email: info@newfoundlanddiscovery.com

Direct Line: (604) 440-8474

Website: www.newfoundlanddiscovery.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127012