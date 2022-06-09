Graphano Intersects 6.12% Graphite Over 9 Metres at 100% Owned LAB Graphite Project

Vancouver, June 9, 2022 - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTCQB: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from Zone 1 on its 100% owned Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property (the "LAB Property", "LAB" or the "Property") in Quebec. The LAB Property is located contiguous to the Lac-del- Iles graphite mine and covers the immediate southern extension of the productive graphite horizons. Fourteen drill holes totaling 1,275 metres were completed on the Zone 1 target. Highlights are provided below.

Highlights (see Table 1 for details):

Drill Hole LB22-18 intersected 6.0% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 6 metres at 65 metre (m) drilled depth;

Drill Hole LB22-21 intersected 4.58% Cg over 9.8 m at 95.2 m drilled depth

Drill Hole LB22-22 intersected 7.04% Cg over 5.8 m at 102.2 m drilled depth;

Drill Hole LB22-23 intersected three zones as follows:

Top zone of 4.17% Cg over 3.0 m at 14.0 m;

Middle zone of 5.82% Cg over 5.0 m at 36.0 m; and

Lower zone of 3.97% Cg over 2.0 m at 86.0 m.

Drill Hole LB22-24 intersected three zones as follows:

Top zone of 6.12% Cg over 9.0 m at 43.5 m; and

Middle zone of 4.81% Cg over 2.0 m at 84.0 m;

Lower zone of 6.09% Cg over 6.0 m at 90.0 m.

Drill Hole LB22-26 intersected minimum of 5.29% Cg over 9.0 m at 23.9 m drilled depth, including 7.51% Cg over 5.0 m

(Note: All intersections reported are based on drilled width. True width will be defined with additional drilling.)

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "We are very encouraged with the drill results from Zone 1 and previously released results from Zone 4 to the southwest. They are consistent with Lac-del-Iles grades which is the only producing graphite mine in North America. Additional work will continue on the Property and we are confident in proving up graphite resources, positioning Graphano as a potential near term producer."

Table 1: Drill hole results

LAB Graphite Project Zone 1 - 2022 Exploration Drilling Hole No. Azimuth Dip Easting Northing From (m) To (m) Interval A1 (m) % Cg LB22-16 110.83 -42.42 458715 5134398 25.79 29.50 3.71 7.20 LB22-17 168.46 -40.21 458715 5134397 29.00 33.00 4.00 8.15 LB22-18 127.86 -46.78 458720 5134443 65.00 71.00 6.00 6.00 LB22-19 115.47 -44.01 458781 5134606 27.48 28.50 1.02 5.66 LB22-20 125.24 -43.22 458841 5134611 25.00 26.36 1.36 6.98 LB22-21 139.37 -44.66 458899 5134633 95.20 105.00 9.80 4.58 LB22-22 136.41 -44.88 458935 5134660 26.00 27.00 1.00 4.40 90.00 91.80 1.80 6.76 102.20 108.00 5.80 7.04 LB22-23 126.11 -44.8 458988 5134708 14.00 17.00 3.00 4.17 36.00 41.00 5.00 5.82 86.00 88.00 2.00 3.97 LB22-24 94.17 -44.27 458988 5134708 22.00 23.00 1.00 3.40 43.50 52.50 9.00 6.12 including 43.50 47.70 4.20 8.41 and 49.75 51.50 1.75 8.32 84.00 86.00 2.00 4.81 90.00 96.00 6.00 6.09 including 91.00 95.00 4.00 7.71 LB22-25 141.4 -43.22 458975 5134612 30.00 31.00 1.00 6.29 57.75 58.40 0.65 7.73 66.00 67.00 1.00 4.52 LB22-26 112.4 -41.47 458947 5134556 23.90 24.70 0.80 8.82 note 23.90 33.00 9.10 5.29 A2 including 27.85 33.00 5.15 7.51 LB22-27 141.99 -38.74 458859 5134492 18.00 23.00 5.00 3.03 LB22-28 127.96 -44.27 458813 5134444 18.00 18.50 0.50 3.78 LB22-29 345.75 -40.08 458635 5134326 38.00 39.00 1.00 13.20

Notes:

A1 Intervals are core length. True width will be defined with additional drilling.

A2 includes a 1.5 mettr interval which was not assayed, thus a zero grade was used in the calculation UTM And 83, Zone 18





The Zone 1 target was initially explored through ground geophysical surveys, trenching and sampling. Fall 2021 trenching results returned high grade surface mineralization such as 7.9% Cg over 9.5 metres and outlined Zone 1 as a priority resource target. Zone 1 is located approximately 1.0 kilometre south of the Lac-del-Iles property boundary with LAB, along a distinct airborne conductive trend which corresponds to the graphite bearing horizons.

The drill holes completed on Zone 1 intersected multiple zones of higher-grade mineralization ranging from 1.0 to 9.0 metres in thickness (core length) within a 75 m wide sequence and 600 m length thus far. The mineralized zone has been tested from surface to maximum vertical depth of approximately 75 m and remains open in all directions. The Zone 1 mineralized trend has a total length exceeding 1.5 kms as indicated by the airborne EM survey (see Figures 1 and 2).

Figure 1 - LAB Compilation Map (airborne conductors, drill holes and target zones)





Figure 2 - Zone 1 Drill Holes Map (Total Magnetic Intensity and Time-Domain Electromagnetic Anomalies)





The graphite mineralization observed during drilling is hosted within a sequence of paragneiss and recrystallized limestone units. All drill core samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The core samples also include field duplicates and blanks for quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) purposes.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Martin Ethier, Géo (#1520) who is a Member of the Order of Geologists of Québec and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, and Afzaal Pirzada, who is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia with license No. 28657 (OGQ License Number 01917).

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Luisa Moreno

Chief Executive Officer and Director

E: info@graphano.com

