Noram Receives Results for CVZ-77 & 78: High-Grade Intercepts of 240 Ft (73.2 m) Averaging 1212 PPM, & 231.3 Ft (70.5 m) Averaging 1157 PPM Respectively

VANCOUVER, June 9, 2022 - Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-77 (PH-04) and CVZ-78 (PH-11) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-77 at a depth of 458 feet (139.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 20 ft (6.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 240 ft (73.2 m) was intersected from 48 ft (14.6 m) to 288 ft (87.8 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2140 ppm. The Company completed core hole CVZ-78 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 26.8 ft (8.2 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 231.3 ft (70.5 m) was intersected from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to 258 ft (78.6 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2100 ppm present.

Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.

Figure 2. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-77 and CVZ-78 as compared to CVZ-65 which was drilled as part of a prior program. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.

"As we continue to receive results that meet and/or surpass our expectations, our level of confidence in the resource model continues to increase. This program is providing us with vital information that will allow us to upgrade a significant portion of the resource from the Inferred Category to the Indicated Category. We could not be more proud of the team we have diligently advancing the Project. Noram management is focused on enhancing shareholder value as we continue to develop the resource" comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.

Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) From (m) To (m) Li (ppm) CVZ-77 1748459 20 28 6.1 8.5 610 CVZ-77 1748460 28 38 8.5 11.6 850 CVZ-77 1748461 38 48 11.6 14.6 870 CVZ-77 1748462 48 58 14.6 17.7 1010 CVZ-77 1748463 58 68 17.7 20.7 840 CVZ-77 1748464 68 78 20.7 23.8 910 CVZ-77 1748465 78 88 23.8 26.8 840 CVZ-77 1748466 88 98 26.8 29.9 940 CVZ-77 1748467 98 108 29.9 32.9 600 CVZ-77 1748468 108 118 32.9 36.0 1160 CVZ-77 1748469 118 128 36.0 39.0 980 CVZ-77 1748471 128 138 39.0 42.1 1540 CVZ-77 1748472 138 148 42.1 45.1 1340 CVZ-77 1748473 148 158 45.1 48.2 1400 CVZ-77 1748474 158 168 48.2 51.2 1510 CVZ-77 1748475 168 178 51.2 54.3 1860 CVZ-77 1748476 178 188 54.3 57.3 2140 CVZ-77 1748477 188 198 57.3 60.4 1300 CVZ-77 1748478 198 208 60.4 63.4 1290 CVZ-77 1748479 208 218 63.4 66.4 1450 CVZ-77 1748480 218 228 66.4 69.5 1630 CVZ-77 1748481 228 238 69.5 72.5 1250 CVZ-77 1748482 238 248 72.5 75.6 1060 CVZ-77 1748483 248 258 75.6 78.6 1080 CVZ-77 1748484 258 268 78.6 81.7 950 CVZ-77 1748485 268 278 81.7 84.7 1020 CVZ-77 1748486 278 288 84.7 87.8 990 CVZ-77 1748487 288 298 87.8 90.8 790 CVZ-77 1748488 298 308 90.8 93.9 620 CVZ-77 1748489 308 318 93.9 96.9 870 CVZ-77 1748490 318 328 96.9 100.0 760 CVZ-77 1748491 328 338 100.0 103.0 430 CVZ-77 1748492 338 348 103.0 106.1 610 CVZ-77 1748493 348 358 106.1 109.1 550 CVZ-77 1748494 358 368 109.1 112.2 550 CVZ-77 1748495 368 378 112.2 115.2 720 CVZ-77 1748496 378 388 115.2 118.3 540 CVZ-77 1748497 388 398 118.3 121.3 790 CVZ-77 1748498 398 408 121.3 124.4 780 CVZ-77 1748499 408 418 124.4 127.4 600 CVZ-77 1748500 418 428 127.4 130.5 550 CVZ-77 1748501 428 438 130.5 133.5 500 CVZ-77 1748502 438 448 133.5 136.6 379

Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-77 from 20 ft (6.1 m) to depth of 448 ft (136.6 m).

Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) From (m) To (m) Li (ppm) CVZ-78 1748508 26.75 37.25 8.2 11.4 920 CVZ-78 1748509 37.25 48 11.4 14.6 1090 CVZ-78 1748510 48 58 14.6 17.7 910 CVZ-78 1748511 58 68 17.7 20.7 910 CVZ-78 1748512 68 78 20.7 23.8 980 CVZ-78 1748513 78 88 23.8 26.8 2100 CVZ-78 1748514 88 98 26.8 29.9 1160 CVZ-78 1748515 98 108 29.9 32.9 1190 CVZ-78 1748516 108 118 32.9 36.0 1640 CVZ-78 1748517 118 128 36.0 39.0 1830 CVZ-78 1748518 128 138 39.0 42.1 1240 CVZ-78 1748519 138 148 42.1 45.1 1180 CVZ-78 1748520 148 158 45.1 48.2 1380 CVZ-78 1748521 158 168 48.2 51.2 1350 CVZ-78 1748522 168 178 51.2 54.3 1280 CVZ-78 1748523 178 188 54.3 57.3 1000 CVZ-78 1748524 188 198 57.3 60.4 1060 CVZ-78 1748525 198 208 60.4 63.4 910 CVZ-78 1748527 208 218 63.4 66.4 960 CVZ-78 1748528 218 228 66.4 69.5 1020 CVZ-78 1748529 228 238 69.5 72.5 830 CVZ-78 1748530 238 248 72.5 75.6 580 CVZ-78 1748531 248 258 75.6 78.6 1110 CVZ-78 1748532 258 268 78.6 81.7 790 CVZ-78 1748533 268 278 81.7 84.7 650 CVZ-78 1748534 278 288 84.7 87.8 750 CVZ-78 1748535 288 298 87.8 90.8 890 CVZ-78 1748536 298 308 90.8 93.9 680 CVZ-78 1748537 308 318 93.9 96.9 730 CVZ-78 1748538 318 328 96.9 100.0 930 CVZ-78 1748539 328 338 100.0 103.0 740 CVZ-78 1748540 338 348 103.0 106.1 720 CVZ-78 1748541 348 358 106.1 109.1 560 CVZ-78 1748542 358 368 109.1 112.2 490 CVZ-78 1748543 368 378 112.2 115.2 560 CVZ-78 1748544 378 388 115.2 118.3 560 CVZ-78 1748545 388 398 118.3 121.3 670 CVZ-78 1748546 398 408 121.3 124.4 660 CVZ-78 1748547 408 418 124.4 127.4 460 CVZ-78 1748548 418 428 127.4 130.5 460 CVZ-78 1748549 428 438 130.5 133.5 530 CVZ-78 1748550 438 447 133.5 136.2 388 CVZ-78 1748551 447 451.5 136.2 137.6 399

Table 2 - Sample results from CVZ-78 from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to depth of 451.5 ft (137.6 m).

All samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.

The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.

Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.

