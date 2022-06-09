BCM Resources Successfully Completes Phase II Drilling at Thompson Knolls Project in Utah, USA

VANCOUVER, June 9, 2022 - BCM Resources Corp. (Company) is informing its shareholders that the Company successfully completed the (6) holes (15,850ft or 4,831m) in its Phase II exploration drilling at its Thompson Knolls (TK) Cu-Au-Mo porphyry project in the southwestern part of Utah, USA. TK is located approximately 225 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry Cu-Mo-Au mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The overall Phase I & II programs have involved seven (7) drill holes for 16,968ft (5,172m).

Highlights from Phase II drilling:

Drillholes TK3a and TK6 are the deepest holes drilled to date, extending to 3,653ft (1,113m) and 3,930ft (1,198m) depths respectively and having the most extensive mineralization documented. TK6 assay results are pending and will be reported with all analytical results for Phase II drilling.

Hole TK3a intercepted Cu-Mo mineralization, stretching for 1,853ft (565m) as part of an intrusive stockwork and veinlets porphyry system within the zone of sericitic alteration in quartz-monzonite porphyry intrusion with local zones of potassic alteration.

Hole TK6 discovered a significant extent of skarn mineralization stretching for over 946ft (288m) with Mo-Au-Cu mineralization (drill hole was stopped in the skarn due to equipment failure). Visual chalcopyrite mineralization in the skarn appears to be directly correlated with the amount of magnetite (https://bcmresources.com/site/assets/files/5930/2022-06-09-bcm-nrcp.pdf)

Figure 1. Photo TK6 core at 3,420ft (1,042m) interval of massive diopside-magnetite skarn with 15-20% volume of pyrite-chalcopyrite Figure 2. Photo of TK6 core at 3,845ft (1,172m) interval of diopside-magnetite skarn with accumulations of chalcopyrite-molybdenite

President Dr. Sergei Diakov stated, "Significant copper-gold mineralization intersected in hole TK6 is critically important for the Thompson Knolls project as it obviously indicates project's potential for presence of significant copper porphyry system with mineralization hosted by both mineralized intrusion and the skarns around it."

Processing and synthesis of geological and geophysical data is underway - this compilation of data will be critical for designing the Phase III exploration drill program that will be focused on continuing search of the TK porphyry system copper core in the mineralized quartz-monzonite intrusion testing central and eastern part of the magnetic high anomaly. Phase III is expected to start in 4Q22 once additional exploration drilling permits are secured.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

