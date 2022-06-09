DLP Resources Inc. Announces Exploration Update

Cranbrook, June 9, 2022 - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces temporary abandonment of drilling Hole MD22-01 on the Moby Dick property due to structural complications intersected at 1305m depth.

Moby Dick and NZOU Projects (Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag Targets) - Figures 1 and 2

Drill hole MD22-01 hit a major fault at around 1200m and the re-drill off a downhole wedge placed at 1150m also had to be abandoned at 1305m due to poor drilling conditions. The hole was in Middle Aldridge sediments with weak pyrrhotite mineralization and intense sericite alteration with trace tourmaline within the fault zone. Geological and structural data obtained from the hole will now be interpreted to decide on how the Sullivan-type targets on Moby Dick and NZOU will be drilled. It is expected that the Sullivan program will be postponed until after the drilling of the Hungry Creek and Copper Creek sediment hosted copper targets this year. Hole MD22-01 will be re-entered and drilling will continue with a smaller core size to our targeted depth of 1700m when the program commences.

The Hungry Creek drill permit for six drill platforms is expected to be issued this month. Drilling will commence by mid-July.

Aurora Porphyry Copper-Molybdenum Project - Peru (Figure 3)

With the receipt of the environmental permit announced in the DLP news release of May 17, 2022, the water usage permit is expected this month. A 5000m drill program will commence by mid-July.

Ian Gendall, President & CEO of DLP, commented: "The temporary abandonment of Hole MD22-01 on Moby Dick has been a bit of a disappointment considering the depth to which we drilled with hydrothermal sericite alteration in the last 50m. A re-evaluation of the structural and geophysical magnetotelluric data will now be done based on the downhole information before we commence drilling again on the proposed holes on the Sullivan-type targets (Figure 2). Although we have a small setback on the Sullivan program we have an exciting drill program commencing on the Hungry Creek property west of Kimberley, BC and the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in Peru in July."







Figure 1: DLP Project areas with Moby Dick, NZOU, Hungry Creek and Copper Creek properties shown.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/127011_97a2d8ba2438eaa3_001full.jpg







Figure 2: Titan MT resistivity plan at 0m elevation with the main MT anomaly trending NE from DD21-02 onto the Moby Dick and NZOU properties.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/127011_97a2d8ba2438eaa3_002full.jpg







Figure 3: DLP Project areas in Southern Peru with Aurora and Esperanza Projects shown with red stars.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/127011_97a2d8ba2438eaa3_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

David L. Pighin, consulting geologist and co-founder of DLP Resources, is the qualified person of the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Pighin has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

