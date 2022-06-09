Excellon Announces Extension Of BrÄunsdorf License On Silver City Project

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN) (NYSE: EXN) (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the extension to September 30, 2025 of the 164 km2 Bräunsdorf exploration license (the "Bräunsdorf License"), composing part of the 340 km2 Silver City Project in Saxony, Germany.

"The Bräunsdorf License was the first piece of our Silver City Project and has been the primary focus of our exploration efforts since we arrived in Saxony in Q3 2019," stated Brendan Cahill, President & CEO. "Our drilling programs on the license have delineated a high-grade epithermal silver system over tens of kilometres, that remains open with multiple targets yet to be followed up on and the new licenses we acquired last year yet to be explored. We also continue to be impressed by the regulatory efficiency of the jurisdiction and remain committed to Saxony for the foreseeable future. Finally, Globex Mining has been a great partner on the Bräunsdorf License and we look forward to earning a 100% interest in the license in Q3 this year."

Excellon is earning into a 100% interest in the Bräunsdorf License pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated September 23, 2019 (as amended) between the Company's subsidiary, Saxony Silver Corp., and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX:GMX, OTCQX:GLBXF and FRA:G1MN) ("Globex"). The remaining components of consideration under the Option Agreement are:

Paying C$200,000 and issuing common shares of Excellon with a value equivalent to C$625,000 based on the 5-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) on or before September 23, 2022; and

Granting Globex a gross metals royalty on the Bräunsdorf License equal to 3% of precious metals and 2.5% of other metals, which can be reduced to 2% and 1.5%, respectively, with a US$1,500,000 payment.

Excellon has also agreed to make a one-time C$300,000 payment upon the release of a maiden resource on the Bräunsdorf License and a one-time payment of C$700,000 upon the achievement of commercial production from the Bräunsdorf License.

The 340 km2 Silver City Project is located within a large, high-grade epithermal system and has a long history of mining dating back to the 12th century, with no modern-day exploration for precious metals.

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, a high-grade silver mine producing in Mexico since 2005; Kilgore, an advanced gold exploration project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

