Idaho Strategic Receives Final Approval of its Diamond Creek Rare Earth Element Drill Program and Prepares for Long-Term Success in Salmon, Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2022 / Idaho Strategic Resources Inc. (NYSE American:IDR) ("IDR", "Idaho Strategic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for its Diamond Creek Rare Earth Element (REE) drill program scheduled to begin later this month.

The Company's Diamond Creek Rare Earth Element property was initially discovered in the 1950's by the U.S. Government during extensive country-wide exploration efforts aimed at locating nuclear power related raw materials. This campaign resulted in the discovery of Thorium in areas of Lemhi County including substantial Rare Earth Element occurrences throughout Diamond Creek, Roberts, and Lemhi Pass.

Idaho Strategics' 8-10-hole drill program is building on the base of knowledge and past surface exploration; including mapping, sampling, and handwritten notes, conducted by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the Idaho Geological Survey (IGS), and the Department of Energy (DOE). The combination of having an extensive amount of successful prior surface exploration at Diamond Creek, coupled with the opportunity to advance the property through core drilling, is an exciting setup for Idaho Strategic. The samples from this drill program are to be used as part of IDR's participation in the Idaho Dept. of Commerce' IGEM program - a partnership between IDR, the U. of Idaho, Idaho National Labs, the Idaho Geological Survey, and the Center for Advanced Energy Studies. The IGEM program is focused on developing technologies for the environmentally responsible separation of Rare Earth Elements.

IDR's VP of Exploration Rob Morgan commented, "The strategic mix of operating in the business-friendly and mineral endowed state of Idaho, and our "We Live Here" community-based approach to business, has once again been a huge advantage to the Company. The permitting process for our drill program was straightforward and we look forward to working with the agencies as future phases of the project come together. Becky and I are excited to begin working at Diamond Creek this summer to gain a better understanding of the geology and its extensive Rare Earth Element mineralization."

In addition to Idaho Strategic receiving final approval for its drill program, it has also purchased a company office building in Salmon, Idaho. IDR prides itself on taking a community-based approach to mining and this is one of the first ways to differentiate the Company from some of the more 'temporary' groups within the industry.

Idaho Strategics' President and CEO, John Swallow concluded, "The folks in Salmon, Idaho, the Silver Valley and other Idaho communities share many of the same down to earth traits and experiences. Many of us have grown up in mining, timber-related, and tourism-based communities and have lived through the ups and downs that occur when the mining and timber industries enter a downturn. We are planning for long-term success at Diamond Creek, Roberts, and Lemhi Pass and purchasing a building as opposed to renting made the most sense."

About Idaho Strategic Resources Inc.

Domiciled in Idaho and headquartered in the Panhandle of northern Idaho, Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is one of the few resource-based companies (public or private) possessing the combination of officially recognized U.S. domestic rare earth element properties (in Idaho), the largest known concentration of thorium resources in the U.S., and Idaho-based gold production located in an established mining community.

Idaho Strategic Resources produces gold at the Golden Chest Mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) area of the world-class Coeur d'Alene Mining District, north of the prolific Silver Valley. With over 7,000 acres of patented and unpatented land, the Company has the largest private land position in the area following its consolidation of the Murray Gold Belt for the first time in over 100-years.

In addition to gold and gold production, the Company maintains an important strategic presence in the U.S. Critical Minerals sector, specifically focused on the more "at-risk" Rare Earth Elements (REE's) and Thorium. The Company's Diamond Creek and Roberts REE properties are included the U.S. national REE inventory as listed in USGS, IGS and DOE publications. IDR's Lemhi Pass Thorium-REE Project is recognized by the USGS and IGS as containing the largest concentration of thorium resources in the country. All three projects are located in central Idaho and participating in the USGS Earth MRI program.

With an impressive mix of experience and dedication, the folks at IDR maintain a long-standing "We Live Here" approach to corporate culture, land management, and historic preservation. Furthermore, it is our belief that successful operations begin with the heightened responsibility that only local oversight and a community mindset can provide. Its "everyone goes home at night" policy would not be possible without the multi-generational base of local exploration, drilling, mining, milling, and business professionals that reside in and near the communities of the Silver Valley and North Idaho.

