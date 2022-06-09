Omai Gold Appoints Don Dudek as a New Director and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Toronto, June 9, 2022 - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTC Pink: OMGGF) ("Omai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Don Dudek as an independent Director of the Company. Further, the Company announces the granting of incentive stock options to a director of the Company.

Mr. Dudek is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in various technical and corporate roles with junior to senior exploration and mining companies. He recently served as President and CEO of Savary Gold Corp., which was sold to Semafo Inc. in 2019. He has held senior technical roles for a number of mining companies including Endeavour Mining Corporation, Avion Gold Corporation and Aur Resources, and is currently Vice President Exploration for Wolfden Resources Corp. and Technical Director for Desert Gold Ventures. Don brings considerable board experience with publicly traded companies. He holds a B.Sc. Geology (Honours) from the University of Saskatchewan.

Omai Gold CEO, Elaine Ellingham, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Dudek to our Board. His wealth of experience in the mining sector in both corporate and board roles, as well as in-depth knowledge of the technical aspects of our business will add additional strength to our Board as we advance our Omai Gold project in Guyana."

The Company has granted incentive stock options to a director of the Company to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options have a five-year term at an exercise price of $0.075 per share.

ABOUT OMAI GOLD

Omai Gold Mines Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License that includes the past producing Omai Gold Mine, and a 100% interest in the adjoining Eastern Flats Mining Permits. Once South America's largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. In 2022, the Company announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate on its new Wenot gold deposit. The Company's short-term priorities are to build on the known Mineral Resources, while advancing exploration on key targets, providing a solid opportunity to create significant value for all stakeholders.

