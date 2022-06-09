Successful Prospecting Extends Battery Minerals to Surface on Renforth's Surimeau District Property

Victoria Structure hosts central surface mineralization - Ontario - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the visual results of our recently concluded Spring 2022 prospecting campaign on our wholly owned, 330 km2 Surimeau District Property, endowed with battery metals mineralization in several locations. The district scale property is road accessible, located near Malartic, Quebec, with two hydro electric power lines on the property from generating stations just to the south.

Renforth's field crew prospected across the entire property, with several targets. All of the targets were visited with samples taken and submitted to the assay laboratory, it is anticipated receipt of results will be several months. The nature of the sulphide mineralization present on the Victoria Structure and at Lalonde allows the recognition of the presence of mineralization in the field, in some instances confirmed by an XRF, the amount of minerals present will be determined by the lab analysis, which will be released once received.

"Our first round of prospecting our district scale Surimeau property this year went very well, our EM survey is proving to be an excellent road map to mineralization. High level observations are presented in this press release, you can appreciate that lots of data has been generated and will be assimilated into our growing project model, with more to come once assays are received. Everything we are learning will be utilized in the next round of prospecting at Surimeau and, eventually, our next drill program. We have new targets for the next round, based on what we learned this round, which we will target as we continue to learn about and develop Surimeau, Quebec's newest battery metals district" states Nicole Brewster, President and CEO of Renforth.

~20km Victoria Structure

Successful prospecting of the central portion of the Victoria Structure proves the presence of battery metal mineralization in outcrop, which, along with the EM anomalies demonstrating the presence of surface/near surface sulphides, allows Renforth to conclude that the Victoria Structure is mineralized. Work will continue to define the grade and amount of mineralization. The prospecting progress map below indicates areas which were sampled, including areas sampled for lithium. The red lines are the gps recorded tracks of our field crew this program, the grey lines are their earlier tracks, showing both what has been uncovered but also how much ground has yet to be explored, even within the Victoria Structure and along strike of Lalonde.



Click Image To View Full Size

Calc-silicate Surface Mineralization

The calc-silicate altered unit was originally identified as quartzite. It is usually found in the contact zone between the sediments and ultramafics either directly at or on the contact, or proximal to it. This unit resembles quartzite but is green to brown in colour, fine to medium grained with a plagioclase matrix containing bands and crystals of Cr-diopside - Cr-tremolite and occasional bright green Cr-grossular garnets. This unit seems to be an alteration of the ultramafics themselves and is generally very well mineralized with wide disseminations of coarse clotty sulfide, often 5-15% sulfide overall within these zones. It is also often quite foliated. XRF scans while logging core indicated the presence of Ni, Cu, Zn and Co. These observations were proven with drill core assay results where wide intervals of Ni are present, ranging from 0.1 to 0.34% Ni. Copper, zinc, and cobalt values range quite a bit with up to 1.46% Zn and 0.9% Cu within this unit. Cobalt is present through most samples, generally between 60-200 ppm.

This unit was also observed at surface in the May 2022 Prospecting program within the extent of the current DDH, indicating that this unit is present from surface to a maximum vertical depth of 200.5m in drill core over a strike length of at least 2.2km. It is possible that this is the main shear exposed in the Fall 2021 trenching program.

EM Survey Results

As indicated in the prospecting progress map above many of the EM anomalies were visited, numerous had outcrop present. There are still a few anomalies to visit on the Victoria Structure to search for outcrop, this will be done in the next prospecting program at Surimeau. It is anticipated this second campaign will commence in the next few weeks.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton P.Geo (OGQ#2129), a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

About Renforth

Renforth is focused on Quebec's newest battery metals district, our wholly owned ~330 km2 Surimeau District Property, which hosts several known areas of polymetallic "battery metals" mineralization, each with various levels of exploration, as well as a significant amount of unexplored ground. Victoria West has been drilled over a strike length of 2.2km, within a 5km long mineralized structure, proving nickel, copper, zinc and cobalt mineralization, in the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly. The Huston target, during initial reconnaissance, resulted in a grab sample grading 1.9% Ni, 1.38% Cu, 1170 ppm Co and 4 g/t Ag. Additionally, the Lalonde, Surimeau and Colonie Targets are all polymetallic mineralized occurrences which, along with various gold showings, comprise the areas of potential of this NSR free property.

In addition to the Surimeau District battery metals property Renforth wholly owns the Parbec Gold deposit, a surface gold deposit contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine property in Malartic, Quebec. In 2020/21 Renforth completed 15,569m of drilling which successfully twinned certain historic holes, filled in gaps in the resource model with newly discovered gold mineralization and extended mineralization deeper. Based upon the success of this significant drill program the Company considers the spring 2020 MRE, with a resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au to be out of date. With the new data gained Renforth will undertake to complete the first ever structural study of the mineralization at Parbec, as well as additional total metallic assay work in order to better contextualize the nugget effect on the gold mineralization.

Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m.

