Japan Gold Expands the Aibetsu Project Following High-Grade Results from the Barrick Alliance Stream-Sediment Sampling Program

Vancouver, June 9, 2022 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce acceptance by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry ("METI") of 13 new prospecting rights applications covering 3,972 hectares between its Barrick Alliance Aibetsu and Tenryu Projects, in north Hokkaido.

Regional BLEG Sampling Results:

Stream-sediment samples analysed for gold and pathfinder elements were systematically collected at Aibetsu in 2020-21 as part of the larger regional screening program conducted across the Barrick Alliance projects (Figure 1). A review of the data has identified multiple, strong gold and pathfinder element basin anomalies across the Aibetsu and Tenryu project areas. Anomalous basins include those draining areas of known gold and mercury workings on the west side of Aibetsu and at Tenryu. Additionally, strong and contiguous basin anomalies defining a significantly larger area have now been identified both within and outside of the current project boundaries on the east side of Aibetsu, and Tenryu projects. Based on this information, new prospecting rights applications were filed to cover these open anomalies and the acceptance by METI gives the Barrick Alliance priority to advance the expanded Aibetsu district (Figure 2).

Aibetsu Project

The historic Aibetsu Goldfield includes four known hard rock and eluvial gold and mercury workings including the Tokusei mine (Au), Kinzan (Au), Motoyama (Hg) and Yamamezawa (Hg) workings. The Tokusei gold mine produced 38,000 ounces of gold and 474,000 ounces of silver from underground development between 1930 and 19431.

Historic production at Tokusei came from a swarm of approximately 20 banded epithermal veins hosted in andesitic volcanic rocks. Individual veins varied in length from 22 to 425 metres, and one exceptional vein, the Sanjinhi vein, averaged 6.4 m in width over a 140 m strike length, and averaged 17.7 g/t gold and 20.4 g/t silver2.

Government funded exploration work around the Tokusei mine workings in the late 1990's included a drilled vein intercept of 1.4 m grading 69 g/t gold and 263 g/t silver from a drill hole 500 m to the northeast of the Tokusei mine workings3. The Company has identified extensive areas of anomalous gold and pathfinder elements in soil sampling which highlight the prospectivity of strike extensions at the Tokusei mine. For more detailed information on the Aibetsu Project, refer to the Company's website and news release dated February 28, 2018.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's Vice President of Exploration, Andrew Rowe, BAppSc, FAusIMM, FSEG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Figure 1: Kitami Metallogenic Province, Japan Gold & Alliance Projects and significant mines

Figure 2: Aibetsu and Tenryu projects, prospecting rights and applications

