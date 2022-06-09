Group Ten Metals Announces Name Change to Stillwater Critical Minerals

VANCOUVER, June 9, 2022 - Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE; OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that, effective at market opening on June 13, 2022, the common shares of the Company will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the name "Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp." to better reflect the commodity suite of battery, catalytic and precious metals at the Company's flagship Stillwater West project in Montana, USA. The project hosts a total of eight metals (nickel, cobalt, chromium, palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium and ruthenium) designated as critical by the United States government with a mandate to secure domestic supplies based on economic and national security concerns. Stillwater West also hosts significant copper resources.

President and CEO Michael Rowley commented "Rebranding Group Ten Metals to Stillwater Critical Minerals reflects our increasing focus on our flagship project and the great potential we see in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district. With the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to our team we are well positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from the district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by our neighbor, Sibanye-Stillwater. Our Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits contain a compelling suite of critical minerals and are open for expansion along trend and at depth. We look forward to further announcements including assay results from our 2021 resource expansion drill campaign and our 2022 exploration plans in the near term."

The Company's stock symbols remain the same (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF | FSE:5D32). The new CUSIP number is 86074L103 and the new ISIN number is CA86074L1031. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of a new website, www.criticalminerals.com, and new Twitter handle, @Stillwater_CM.

Shareholders of the Company are not required to take any action in connection with the name change as physical and Direct Registration System ("DRS") share certificates in the predecessor company name of Group Ten Metals Ltd. continue to be enforceable. Should a registered shareholder wish to exchange their share certificates of Group Ten into Stillwater Critical Minerals, they can contact the Company's transfer agent:

Odyssey Trust

Email: shareholders@odysseytrust.com

Telephone: 587-885-0960 | Toll Free: 1-(888)-290-1175

Website: www.odysseycontact.com

Odyssey also maintains an online portal where securityholders have access to view their registered holdings or request updated DRS statements 7 days a week. To register, please contact web.access@odysseytrust.com.

Upcoming Events

PDAC 2022 - Stillwater Critical Minerals will join fellow Metallic Group members Metallic Minerals and Granite Creek Copper at PDAC in Toronto, June 13-15, 2022 at Booth 2851 in the Investor Exchange.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Stillwater Critical Minerals will be attending meetings and presenting the Company's vision at this inaugural conference in Quebec City, June 19-21. President & CEO Michael Rowley will participate in a key panel entitled "Trends in Energy Metals" moderated by Egizio Bianchini, Head of Metals & Investment Banking, Stifel GMP. Mr. Rowley will be joined by fellow panelists Mark Selby, Chairman & CEO, Canada Nickel, Mike White, President & CEO, IBK Capital, and Phil Baker, CEO, of Hecla Mining.

About Stillwater West

Group Ten is rapidly advancing the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project towards becoming a world-class source of low-carbon, sulphide-hosted nickel, copper, and cobalt, critical for batteries and the electrification movement, as well as key catalytic metals including platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium and ruthenium used in catalytic converters, fuel cells, and the production of green hydrogen. Stillwater West positions Group Ten as the second-largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex, with a 100%-owned position adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's PGE mines in south-central Montana, USA1. The Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu-Co mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex. Group Ten's work in the lower Stillwater Complex has demonstrated the presence of large-scale disseminated and high-sulphide battery metals and PGE mineralization, similar to the Platreef in the Bushveld Complex2.

Drill campaigns by the Company, complemented by a substantial historic drill database, have delineated five deposits of Platreef-style mineralization across a core 12-kilometer span of the project, all of which are open for expansion into adjacent targets. Multiple earlier-stage Platreef-style and reef-type targets are also being advanced across the remainder of the 32-kilometer length of the project based on strong correlations seen in soil and rock geochemistry, geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, and drilling.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, which is currently under an earn-in agreement with an option to joint venture whereby Heritage Mining may earn up to a 90% interest in the project by completing payments and work on the project. The Company also holds the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Note 1: References to adjoining properties are for illustrative purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the exploration potential, extent or nature of mineralization or potential future results of the Company's projects.

Note 2: Magmatic Ore Deposits in Layered Intrusions-Descriptive Model for Reef-Type PGE and Contact-Type Cu-Ni-PGE Deposits, Michael Zientek, USGS Open-File Report 2012-1010.

