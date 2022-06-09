Antler Gold Announces Private Placement Financing of Units

Halifax, June 9, 2022 - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of $800,000 from the sale of 8,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") priced at $0.10 per Unit (the "Financing").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of Antler (a "Common Share") and one whole common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one common share of Antler at the price of $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the closing date of the Financing (the "Closing Date"). Insiders intend on subscribing for a portion of the Financing to be determined.

Antler intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing to advance exploration work on its Namibian gold projects and the Kesya Rare Earth Project in Zambia as well as for general working capital purposes. Completion of the Financing is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period commencing on the Closing Date.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold projects in Namibia, Zambia and Africa both through its wholly owned subsidiary and through Antler Gold PG, a company owned by Antler and Sherpa Resource Holdings, a company related to Remote Exploration Services, one of the premier mineral exploration contractors in Africa. Antler is currently working on the Onkoshi Gold Project as well as the Erongo Gold Project, both of which cover areas of the Central Damara Belt, and share geological similarities to the areas containing the known Namibian Gold mines (QKR's Navachab and B2 Golds' Otjikoto) as well as Osino's recent Twin Hills discovery. Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure.

