MGX Minerals Announces Consultation Phase with Major Stakeholders for Solar Silicon Metal Upgrading Site; Issues RFQ for 16,000tpy Magnesium Metal Processing Equipment, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, June 9, 2022 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG) (FKT:1MG) (CNSX:XMG.CN) (OTC:MGXMF) announces the Company has been in contact with Major Stakeholders and formal discussions will commence in the 2nd half of June regarding a silicon metal processing site in proximity to its Kootenay silicon properties. MGX is currently seeking a site with a minimum of 12MW of power, which would be sufficient to power a 15 tonne per day silicon metal furnace. The current price of 3303# grade silicon metal, is $3,036USD per tonne Fujian China (metals.com). This grade is a primary feedstock for solar silicon and silicon carbide steel.

Driftwood Magnesium Plant

The Company has begun the quotation process for the acquisition of magnesium metal processing equipment. A confidential prior study by Hatch Consulting (Canada) for MGX, identified a potentially profitable price of magnesium metal based on prior exploration and engineering work at its Driftwood Magnesium deposit. Recently, magnesium metal has entered this range. As a result, the Company has issued a request for quotation for up to 16,000 tonnes Mg metal processing equipment and expects an understanding of capital requirements shortly.

Solar Panels

MGX is reviewing solar panel component construction as part its Mine to Market ("M2M") strategy.

Return to Trade

The Company has completed its 2021 annual financials, is finalizing audit items, and has begun preparing Q1 and Q2 2022 unaudited financial statements. The Company will continue to provide updates.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in advanced metals.

Contact Information:

Andris Kikauka

Chief Executive Officer

andris@mgxminerals.com

604 373 8565

