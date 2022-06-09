Interra Copper Announces Chuck Creek Property Acquisition, bordering Major VMS Project, Located in Central British Columbia

Vancouver, June 9, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (CNSX:IMCX.CN) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a "definitive option agreement" with Christopher O. Naas and T. Greg Hawkins, both Directors of the Company, (the "Property Holders") to acquire a 100% of the Chuck Creek Property (the "Property"). The Property Holders hold a 100% interest in the Property, located in central British Columbia, approximately 30 kilometers east of Clearwater. On closing, Interra shall have paid to the Property Holders, CDN$ 30,000 plus 35,000 Interra shares and granted a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR), with a 0.5% buy back option.

The Chuck Creek Property covers 33.57 sq. kilometers (8,293 acres) and is situated in central British Columbia. The property is located within the Eagle Bay Assemblage of rocks and is surrounded on all sides by Taseko Mines' Yellowhead property, which hosts a copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit. The large undeveloped Yellowhead deposit has proven and probable reserves of 817 million tonnes grading 0.29% copper equivalent. (https://www.tasekomines.com/properties/yellowhead).

"The Chuck Creek claims have yielded significant multi-ounce gold silt samples in the past. Interra aims to discover the source of this mineralization, and conduct work this year on the project with compelling location, proximity to major deposits, and year-round access, minutes from a major highway" stated CEO Jason Nickel.

The Chuck Creek Property was first staked by the Property Holders in 2002 and is one of the largest unexplained alluvial gold stream geochemical anomalies in the province. Historical silt samples concentrates have returned up to 58,600 ppb Au and soil samples panned to concentrates have returned up to 78,600 ppb Au. Location maps are shown below.



ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

