Record Quarterly Royalty Income from Caserones Copper Mine in Chile

09 June 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that it has received record quarterly royalty income of US$1.54 million (before tax) (+24.2% QoQ) for the first quarter of 2022 from its effective 0.418% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty interest on the Caserones copper mine in Chile ("Caserones"). In addition, the Company notes that the mine operator is now forecasting a mine life of 28 years based on its most recent declaration of reserves, representing an 11 year (65%) increase to the previous mine life.

Highlights:

Record quarterly income of US$1.54 M (before tax) from the Caserones copper mine in Chile

65% increase in mine life to 28 years (based on latest mine reserves only)

US$5.1M of Caserones royalty income (before tax) received by Altus since acquisition

Increase in royalty income linked to strong copper prices in the period and higher production

Royalty provides Altus with direct exposure to robust outlook for copper demand and price

Altus continues to examine revenue generating royalty acquisition opportunities globally

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to report that our royalty on the Caserones copper mine in Chile has delivered record quarterly royalty income to Altus of US$1.54 million (before tax). We are also pleased to report that the mine operator is now forecasting the mine life of Caserones to increase substantially from 17 years to 28 years. Given that no exploration drilling has reportedly been undertaken at Caserones since 2005, we believe the mine life could potentially be extended even further in the future.

"Royalties shelter investors from inflation in operational and capital costs, as well as limit exposure to falling commodity prices, which each impact a mine's profitability. They also contain embedded upside optionality which can add significant value at no cost to the royalty owner. This optionality is typically associated with mine life extensions, commodity price appreciation and production increases.

"The royalty we own on Caserones has delivered strong income to Altus of US$5.1 million and generated significant upside potential in the very short timeframe since we acquired it in September 2021. This performance not only reflects the quality of the Caserones asset, but also validates our royalty acquisition strategy and methodology. We continue to assess opportunities to grow our royalty portfolio in line with this strategy and further enhance our revenue streams. I look forward to providing further updates in due course."

About the Caserones Mine

The Caserones mine is a large, open-pit copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, located within a 17,000 hectare land package at an elevation of approximately 4,300m above sea level in the borough of Tierra Amarilla, in the Atacama region of northern Chile. The mine is owned and operated by SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile SpA ("SCM"), an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation of Japan.

The mine has been in operation for five years, following a capital investment of approximately US$4.2 billion. In 2021, Caserones reported production of 94,846 tonnes of copper and 2,287 tonnes of molybdenum in concentrates, as well as 14,829 tonnes of copper in cathodes. Caserones has an estimated 28 years of operation remaining under its current mine plan (as announced in the 2021 annual report of SCM), along with excellent exploration potential. In a news release dated 9 November 2020, JX Nippon announced plans for "stepping up exploration efforts in areas around the mine" to potentially expand production and further extend the mine life.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 29 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

