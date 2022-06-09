Colibri Reports the Passing of Director, Jacques Monette

Dieppe, June 9, 2022 - Colibri Resource Corp. (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") is saddened to report the passing of one of its Board Members, Jacques Monette on June 3rd, 2022 after a long fight with cancer.

Born in Sept-Iles, Quebec, Jacques was the son of the late J. Maurice Monette and the late Anne-Marie Doucete. Jacques was an underground miner, very well-respected by his peers and was recognized across the industry as an expert in shaft development. Jacques worked-on and managed mining and mine development projects around the world including Canada, Mexico, Mongolia, and South Africa. Jacques will be deeply missed by many friends and colleagues in the industry.

"We give our heartfelt condolences to Jacques' family and friends. Jacques was a very close friend of mine and a good friend to all of us associated with Colibri. He will be missed very much. We pass our immeasurable thanks to Jacques for giving us his friendship, guidance, and perpetual encouragement to 'Put the Rock In the Box,'" said Ron Goguen, President & CEO.

In keeping with Jacques' wishes, his life will be celebrated privately at a later date in Paquetville, New Brunswick.

ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION:

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed 2021 and 2022. (1) The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri, (2) the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures (CSE:TOC)), (3) the El Mezquite Gold & Silver Project , (4) the Jackie Gold & Silver Project, and (5) the Diamante Gold & Silver Project. 3, 4, and 5 are subject to earn-in agreements by Silver Spruce Resources (TSXV: SSE).

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information contact: Ronald J. Goguen, President, Chairperson and Director, Tel: (506) 383-4274, rongoguen@colibriresource.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127091