Fairchild Gold Corp. Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Director

Langley, June 9, 2022 - Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSXV:FAIR) ("Fairchild" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Rosner as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer and Director, and effective immediately. Mr. Rosner replaces Mark Lotz, the former Director and CFO, and Perry English, former Director.

Mr. Rosner has significant experience as a mining industry entrepreneur and executive. Early in his career he initiated the formation of a number of junior exploration mining companies, including Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) and NioGold Mining Corp. (TSX.V: NOX - Acquired and wholly owned by Osisko), and played instrumental roles in managing these, and other, resource ventures involved in early stage exploration, resource location, delineation, and development. He has successfully utilized his extensive experience in public and private company management for over 30 years. Mr. Rosner has acted as an officer and director of both Canadian and U.S. listed companies, providing senior management of reporting compliance, oversight and fiduciary capacities, and directing corporate activities. He also has significant experience in Initial Public Offerings, Mergers & Acquisitions, and reverse takeovers.

Luís Martins, CEO, President and Director of Fairchild Gold Corp., commented:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are delighted with the appointment of Robert as new director and CFO, as he has an impressive financial, commercial, operational and managerial track record with listed companies. His extensive experience will be especially valuable for the company's growth. We would like to thank Mark and Perry who have made lasting contributions to the company with their strong commitment, and wish them well in their future endeavors."

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base - 2 - LC301738-1 metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Fairchild Lake Property. The Fairchild Lake Property consists of 25 single cell and multi cell claims (108 cells) covering an area of 2,224 hectares, located approximately 250 kilometers northwest of the city of Thunder Bay in the Patricia Mining Division, Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Luís Martins

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Robert Coltura

Executive VP Admin and Director

(604) 290-6152

