Commissioning of Silver Bullet Mines Corp.'s Mill Has Begun

Burlington, June 9, 2022 - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") announces it has commenced commissioning of its wholly owned 125 MTPD state of the art mill located near Globe, Arizona. This is the next step to silver production.

"Commissioning is the culmination of much planning and hard work," said A. John Carter, SBMI's CEO. "The field team overcame global supply chain issues to create a functioning 125 MTPD mill, in a location that was an empty field only last September. We are looking forward to processing ore as quickly as possible."





Water running through piping as part of start of mill commissioning.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8464/127116_fcd72cd6d43ca802_001full.jpg.

Commissioning will take place over the next few weeks and will include the following steps:

water will be run through the mill to check for leaks;

each motor will be test run individually and sequentially;

each piece of equipment will be test run individually and sequentially to confirm technical matters such as the alignment of gears, bearing temperatures, and clearances;

the conveyors will be tracked for speed and consistency;

the crushers will be adjusted to proper settings as dictated by the conveyors;

the ball charge will then be put in the mill, meaning the steel balls will be inserted into the ball mill in anticipation of feedstock;

once all the equipment is calibrated, the mill will again be wet run with water to insure pumps and piping are correct; and

the installation of ancillary equipment as needed will follow.

SBMI has contracted Sepro Mineral Systems Corp., the manufacturer of the Falcon Concentrators, to provide a start-up technical team to train SBMI's experienced mill crew, to insure optimum efficiency of each piece of the mill and the mill overall. The third-party electrical engineers will have at least one person on-site during start-up as well.

When the overall mill has been confirmed to be operating properly, test feed material will be added. As previously disclosed the Company has stockpiled at the millsite some lower grade ore from the Buckeye Silver Mine to serve as test feed. This will allow SBMI to fine tune the mill while minimizing the risk of losing valuable metals to tailings.

It is anticipated the entire commissioning process will take a few weeks, following which processing of the higher grade material can begin.

SBMI will provide further updates as it progresses through the commissioning process.

Please check the Company's website www.silverbulletmines.com, or follow on Twitter @bulletmines or at YouTube "Silver Bullet Mines".

For further information, please contact:

John Carter

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., CEO

cartera@sympatico.ca

+1 (905) 302-3843

Peter M. Clausi

Silver Bullet Mines Corp., VP Capital Markets

pclausi@brantcapital.ca

+1 (416) 890-1232

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Silver Bullet Mines Corp. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SBMI and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol SBMCF. The OTCQB Venture Market is for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies listed there are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find current financial disclosure for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com and at https://money.tmx.com/en/quote/SBMI .

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the availability of skilled and unskilled labour; the presence and recoverability of mineralization; ongoing availability of infrastructure such as electrical, diesel and road access; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of ore; shareholder, permitting and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of SBMI's properties; price increases related to supply chain issues; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global viruses create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127116