Bear Creek Mining Announces Publication of Inaugural ESG Report, Results of Annual General Meeting, and Appointment of Officers

Vancouver, June 9, 2022 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report, which sets out the Company's ESG practices and performance for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Anthony Hawkshaw, CEO, states "Bear Creek is committed to the principles of sustainability and best practices in corporate governance. We have long put this commitment into practice in tangible ways: by developing innovative social programs and initiatives that respect the traditions, customs and ancestral relationships of local communities; by enacting strong environmental stewardship practices; and by adopting best practices in corporate governance that exceed our regulatory requirements. We are excited to continue our ESG journey by describing and quantifying those practices through a formal ESG Report. As Bear Creek continues to grow, we pledge to maintain our commitment to responsible and transparent business practices, safe, healthy and equitable workplaces, sustainable social development and environmental stewardship."

Bear Creek's 2021 ESG Report is available at https://onyen.com/published/BCM_2021_Annual_587.html

Bear Creek's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") took place in Vancouver, BC on June 8, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business described in the Company's Information Circular dated April 26, 2022 and put before the meeting, including the re-election of Catherine McLeod-Seltzer, Anthony Hawkshaw, Andrew Swarthout, Kevin Morano, Erfan Kazemi, Stephen Lang, Alfredo Bullard and Alan Hair as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the confirmation, ratification and approval of the Company's stock option plan dated April 26, 2022.

Following the AGM Bear Creek's board of directors appointed Catherine McLeod-Seltzer as Chair of the Company, Anthony Hawkshaw as CEO, Eric Caba as President and Chief Operating Officer, Paul Tweddle as Chief Financial Officer, and Barbara Henderson as Vice President Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary, and constituted its standing committees for the ensuing year including the Audit, Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Operating, Safety and Sustainability Committees.

