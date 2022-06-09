Hecla to Participate at PDAC and the Mining Investment Event of the North

Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) and The Mining Investment Event of the North.

The presentation at the PDAC mining convention is in Toronto on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11:18 a.m. EDT.

The Mining Investment Event of the North is in Quebec City. On Monday, June 20 at 4:30 p.m. EDT, Mr. Baker will be a panelist on "Trends in Energy Metals" to discuss the roll of silver in decarbonization of the economy and its use in the generation of green energy. On Tuesday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. EDT, Mr. Baker will provide an update on Hecla.

The presentation materials for both presentations will be available on the Company's website at www.hecla-mining.com.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

