Baselode Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 - Baselode Energy Corp. ("Baselode" or the "Company") (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day, which will be broadcast today June 10th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

Ore Day will also feature keynote talks and interview with industry experts, including:

James Rickards, NY Times bestselling author and Editor of Strategic Intelligence John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management Jim Puplava, President of Financial Sense Wealth Management Matt Watson, CEO, and Founder of Precious Metals Commodity Management LLC Peter Schiff, Economist, and Host of the Peter Schiff Show

Register Here: www.OreDay.com

