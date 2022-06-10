Transition Metals Attending the PDAC Conference; Projects Available for Option & Purchase

Sudbury, June 10, 2022 - Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) ("Transition", the "Company") announces that it will attend the Prospectors and Developers of Canada conference (PDAC) in Toronto, Ontario between June 13 & 15. Scott McLean (Chief Executive Officer), Greg Collins (Chief Operating Officer) and Tom Hart (Vice President of Exploration) will be available to meet with investors and potential partners upon request.

Transition CEO Scott McLean commented, "One of our main objectives for attending the conference is to find partners for high quality projects within our 22-property portfolio. With interest in exploration on the rise, companies looking for new projects are encouraged to contact our team."

Project Portfolio

Transition Metals is a multi-commodity, multi-project company and seeks partners to help advance its projects. Currently the Company boasts interest in 22 projects. The management team will be focused on finding business arrangements for 10 of the projects at the PDAC which are summarized in Table 1 below:





Table 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2766/127188_table1.png

For additional information or to arrange a meeting at the PDAC, please contact one of the following team members:

Scott McLean smclean@transitionmetalscorp.com

705-677-6178 (cell)

Greg Collins gcollins@transitionmetalscorp.com

705-872-6390 (cell)

Tom Hart trhart@transitionmetalscorp.com

705-662-8403 (cell)

About Transition Metals Corp

Transition Metals Corp. (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into Canadian discoveries in Canada. The award-winning team of geoscientists has extensive exploration experience in established, emerging and historic mining camps and actively develops and tests new ideas for discovering mineralization in places that others have not looked, which often allows the company to acquire properties inexpensively. The team is rigorous in its fieldwork and combines traditional techniques with newer ones to help unearth compelling prospects and drill targets. Transition uses the project generator business model to acquire and advance multiple exploration projects simultaneously, thereby maximizing shareholder exposure to discovery and capital gain. Joint venture partners earn an interest in the projects by funding a portion of higher-risk drilling and exploration, allowing Transition to conserve capital and minimize shareholder's equity dilution. The Company has an expanding portfolio that currently includes more than 25 gold, copper, nickel and platinum group element projects across Canada.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, the information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may", "will" and include without limitation, statements regarding estimated capital and operating costs, expected production timeline, benefits of updated development plans, foreign exchange assumptions and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, metal prices, competition, risks inherent in the mining industry, and regulatory risks. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

