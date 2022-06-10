Reyna Gold Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2022 - Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG)(OTCQB:REYGF) ("Reyna" or the "Company") announces that a total of 670,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to a director and certain consultants and advisors of the Company's pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan. The Options are exercisable until June 9th 2027 at a price of $0.40 per common share. 420,000 Options vest immediately and 250,000 Options granted to a consultant vest over a period of 12 months with 62,500 Options vesting every three (3) months from the date of grant.
Michael Wood
Chief Executive Officer
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Reyna Gold Corp. Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer info@reynagold.com www.reynagold.com +852 2501 9328
About Reyna Gold Corp.
Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!