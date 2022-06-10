VANCOUVER, June 10, 2022 - Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG)(OTCQB:REYGF) ("Reyna" or the "Company") announces that a total of 670,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to a director and certain consultants and advisors of the Company's pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Options are exercisable until June 9th 2027 at a price of $0.40 per common share. 420,000 Options vest immediately and 250,000 Options granted to a consultant vest over a period of 12 months with 62,500 Options vesting every three (3) months from the date of grant.

Michael Wood

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Reyna Gold Corp.

Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer

info@reynagold.com

www.reynagold.com

+852 2501 9328

About Reyna Gold Corp.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Reyna Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704651/Reyna-Gold-Announces-Stock-Option-Grants