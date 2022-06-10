Golden Ridge Resources Commences Exploration At The Williams Gold Property

Kelowna, June 10, 2022 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (Golden Ridge or the Company) (TSXV: GLDN) is pleased to announce that the 2022 exploration season at the Williams Gold Property (Williams or the Property), that is surrounded by New Found Gold Corp (NFGC)s Queensway South Gold Property in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador (Figure 1), is currently underway.1 Building on the success of previous prospecting, trenching, geophysical and geochemical programs, Golden Ridge has commenced additional high-density soil sampling to extend previously delineated gold-in-soil anomalies. These anomalies are mostly coincident with the interpreted Appleton and Dog Bay Fault Corridors that transect the property.The maiden diamond-drilling program at Williams is expected to commence in the coming days and will target the robust gold-in-soil and gold in trench anomalies located in the south and central portions of the property where a minimum of 5,000 meters of diamond drilling will be conducted in this maiden drill program. Additional details on drilling will be released in due course.We expect the balance of 2022 to be a very exciting period for Golden Ridge. With a well-funded treasury, numerous high-priority targets to test, and other companies actively exploring near the southern border of the Property. The Williams property and surrounding ground owned by New Found Gold Corp are finally getting the geological attention they deserve., stated Mike Blady, Director, CEO and President of Golden Ridge.1 This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which Golden Ridge has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Companys propertieshttps://goldenridgeresources.com/_resources/news/nr-20220610-image1.pnghttps://goldenridgeresources.com/_resources/news/nr-20220610-image2.pnghttps://goldenridgeresources.com/_resources/news/nr-20220610-image3.pngThe Company proposes to extend the expiry date of 6,984,167 outstanding share purchase warrants that were issued pursuant to a private placement completed in July 2020 (the 2020 Warrants). Each 2020 Warrant currently entitles the holder to purchase one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Common Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on July 24, 2022 (the "2020 Warrant Expiry Date"). Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the 2020 Warrant Expiry Date will be extended to July 24, 2023. All other terms of the 2020 Warrants will remain the same and the exercise price remains at $0.25.The 2020 Warrants to be amended do not include 205,559 warrants that were issued to finders or agents.Certain of the 2020 Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be related parties of the company. Therefore, the amendment of the related party warrants constitutes a related party transaction as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -- Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSX-V Policy 5.9 -- Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon because neither the fair market value of the related party warrants nor the fair market value of the consideration paid for the related party warrants exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.Holders of warrants will not receive an amended warrant certificate, and will be required to submit their original warrant certificate in order to exercise warrants.Golden Ridge has also granted options to purchase 1,000,000 shares of Golden Ridge to its directors, officers, and consultants. The options are exercisable at $0.13 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant.Dr. Stephen Amor, PhD, PGeo, technical advisor to the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical data in this news release.Golden Ridge Resources acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Industry, Energy, and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in Newfoundland and British Columbia. Golden Ridge is currently focused on exploration and development of its portfolio of exploration assets in Newfoundland. The Company owns a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank copper-gold-silver-lead-zinc property and the 3,000-hectare Hickman copper-gold property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia and has a portfolio of exploration projects in Newfoundland.Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.Mike Blady, Chief Executive OfficerTel: (250) 717-3151Website: www.goldenridgeresources.comCertain statements contained in this news release, constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. 