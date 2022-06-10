Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Peloton Warrant Extension and Grant of Options

10.06.2022  |  The Newswire
London, June 10, 2022 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC) (CNSX:PMC.CN) (OTC:PMCCF) has:

1.) modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:

733,529 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.15 until 5:00 pm on July 12, 2022 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on July 12, 2024;

2.) granted a total of 2,550,000 incentive stock options to directors and consultants of the Company. These options are exercisable over five years at an exercise price of $0.10. This grant of options replaces on the same terms stock options that expired unexercised.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO 1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Provinces of British Columbia and Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 113,334,421 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton's core exploration portfolio includes a Copper Porphyry project near Butte, Montana and three Carlin Style Gold exploration projects in Elko County, Nevada.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Peloton Minerals Corp.

Peloton Minerals Corp.
Bergbau
USA
A2ANW3
CA70614P1053
www.pelotonminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap