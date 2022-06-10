Strategic Resources Completes Silasselkä Earn-in

VANCOUVER, June 10, 2022 - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic) is pleased to announce that it has issued 1,166,666 common shares to Aurion Resources Ltd. ("Aurion"), which fulfills the requirements to earn 100% ownership in the Silasselkä property. The issuance increases Aurion's ownership from 16.0% to 18.3% ownership of Strategic.
About Strategic Resources
Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a Vancouver, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on vanadium projects in Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Mustavaara vanadium-iron-titanium project in Finland. The Company continues to evaluate new opportunities that are related to the electrification of the economy.
Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/.
To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strategic-resources-completes-silasselka-earn-in-301566049.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!