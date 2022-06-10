Aurion Receives Shares of Strategic Resources, Increases Ownership to 18.3%

ST. JOHN'S NL, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") reports that in accordance with the requirements of Section 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103, Aurion announces that it has received 1,166,666 common shares (the "Shares") of Strategic Resources Inc. ("Strategic"), as a property option agreement payment. This issuance fulfills the requirements to earn 100% ownership in the Silasselkä property. Immediately prior to the Transaction, Aurion held 6,833,334 Shares representing approximately 16.05% of the issued and outstanding Shares of Strategic. Aurion now owns or has control of 8,000,000 common shares, or approximately 18.3% of the current issued and outstanding Shares of Strategic.

Aurion may dispose of existing securities of Strategic, in the market or privately, from time to time as circumstances warrant. The securities of Strategic set out above are held directly, and not through control of another entity.

Strategic trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SR".

A copy of the early warning report filed by Aurion in connection with this acquisition is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or by contacting Aurion at 778-908-2730.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a well-funded, Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold and Kinross in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

